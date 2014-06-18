MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Interestingly, we don't lose any performance in iTunes after unplugging the GT60 2PC. Then again, the GT60 2OC lost only a second, suggesting no throttling is going on as a result of switching to battery power.

LAME encoding shows the same phenomenon in the GT60 2PC, even though the GT60 2OC did appear five seconds slower away from an AC power source.

HandBrake indicates that there's very little difference between the Core i7-4800MQ and Core i7-4700MQ, even though the newer CPU should offer a notably higher base clock rate with all four of its cores active.

TotalCode Studio shows the GT60 2PC’s newer CPU enabling a more noticeable benefit.