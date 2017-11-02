Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Right out of the gate, MSI’s GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G impresses with an average frame rate slightly higher than GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition. How is that even possible, given the 1080’s extra Streaming Multiprocessor, similar base clock rate, and higher GPU Boost frequency?

Well, if we look at clock rate through our 150-second benchmark sequence, the MSI card does a much better job of maintaining performance. In the end, that’s enough to match the more resource-rich 1080…and the Radeon RX Vega 64.

3840x2160 Results

Our unevenness index is split into three groups: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti delivering the smoothest performance; RX Vega 64, GTX 1080, and GTX 1070 Ti serving up acceptably fluid performance; and the RX Vega 56 and GTX 1070 edging lower.

Nvidia doesn’t claim its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is a 4K-class card. However, by dialing Ashes of the Singularity back to its High-quality preset, we can generate better performance than the previous set of tests at 2560x1440.

Radeon RX Vega 64 enjoys a big theoretical advantage in memory bandwidth, which undoubtedly helps it carve out a small lead over GTX 1070 Ti and 1080 at 3840x2160. Meanwhile, those two Nvidia cards, with their identical memory subsystems, continue serving up similar frame rates.



