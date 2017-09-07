CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
Older gamers will remember Serious Sam from its early beginnings in 2001. The fast-paced shooter translates amazingly well to VR, thanks to Oculus Touch. Incredibly enough, Croteam goes so far as to recommend a Core i7-6800 or equivalent CPU, along with a Radeon R9 Fury or GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card! That’s a $400+ host processor and $400+ GPU.
Despite Serious Sam’s hefty recommendations and our merciless selection of Ultra settings across the board, this game runs smoothly on our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. To be sure, it’s largely GPU-bound. Only AMD’s FX-8350 needs help from Oculus’ runtime to maintain smooth performance towards the end of our 80-second test, which is when on-screen action is most hectic.
Croteam senior programmer Dean Sekulic confirmed for us that many-core CPUs shouldn’t affect graphics performance much. The Serious Engine 4.5’s multi-threaded renderer is API-agnostic, supporting DX11, DX12, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and even DX9. But it benefits little beyond a core count of three. The physics and collision system is where more cores help out. Sekulic says he believes it uses all detected cores, minus one.
It’s entirely possible that this physics/collision system, or Skylake-X’s quadrupled L2 cache per core, is responsible for Core i9-7900X’s narrow victory over Core i7-7700K in our derived frame rate measurement.
Core i3 succumbs to Ryzen 7 here (although the Core i3 does drop a few more frames), while FX-8350 presents one figure to sum up the weakness we saw in our frame time over time plot.
You might also consider doing a VR at budget review pairing components that make sense in different budget segments. Like an i3 or i5/RX 480 or 1600, i5/1060 or 1070, i7/1070 or 1080, or something like that.
If the goal is to help speed up VR adoption we need ideas of how VR would work on a variety of system configurations. If people don't know if their borderline system can handle VR without an upgrade, they aren't going to even try it.
Of course you wouldn't want to combine a GTX 1080 Ti with a low-end CPU like that, but a Core i3 or FX CPU with a GTX 1050 Ti will get you going in VR.
I'm also disappointed that you didn't include Lone Echo in the test. A lot more relevant than a mobile port like Gunjack, and it seems to be one of the most CPU-intensive VR games so far.
But at the end of the day it's still great to get some data on general VR performance.
Next up, maybe a Core i5-7600K and some older-gen chips from Intel? People don't all have the newest hardware, and might want to see if they can get a VR headset without a PC platform upgrade.
Chris
The CPU gets hit extremely hard the more cars you add.
neither my video card nor cpu hit the 100% utilization mark.
if I had to I could still get a little more out of my cpu as I'm only hitting 40 degrees c.
was thinking of upgrading to 7700k but imo the difference in performance would be marginal.......so I will wait a little longer.
Sorry, but 3D by itself is not a good reason to buy VR. All 3D games suck.
Also I think it would maybe have been more appropiate if you had disabled ASW in these tests?