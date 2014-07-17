Trending

Overlord Tempest X270OC, 27" 120 Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

After many reader requests to review Overlord’s 120 Hz 27-inch QHD monitor, we finally got a brand new X270OC in our labs. It’s the only IPS screen we know of that can exceed a 60 Hz refresh rate. We run it through our benchmark and usability test suite.

Results: Color Gamut and Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a realistic view of color accuracy.

We like the un-calibrated chroma results better than the grayscale ones. Aside from an oversaturated blue primary, most points come fairly close to their targets. You can see a little under-saturation happening in red, but it’s not egregious. Luminance is properly used to compensate for the CIE chart errors. It'd only take a couple of tweaks to the RGB sliders, if there were any, to improve this.

CalPC turns average color into perfection with its custom LUT. We just can’t get measurements like this out of an OSD-based setup. Comparisons become a little unfair, since there's equipment needed to replicate our work. But with no other way to calibrate the X270OC, we don’t have a choice.

We return to the comparison group:

Given the visual representation above, an average error of .53 Delta E is no surprise. It can’t get much better.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements.

Since none of the primaries are under-saturated, CalPC nearly hits 100-percent sRGB gamut volume. If we ran this test on an un-calibrated X270OC, its volume would be around 105 percent.

The Tempest is one of the least-expensive 27-inch IPS screens available. Even though it’s a gamer-oriented screen, it could work well in a photo-editing environment, so long as the wider Adobe RGB gamut isn't needed and you perform a software LUT calibration.

107 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oudmaster 17 July 2014 07:54
    the price is interesting with these specs !
    any idea if there will be a similar monitor spec but 4k resolution ?

    thanks,
    Reply
  • wtfxxxgp 17 July 2014 09:08
    Crickey me...this is a monitor of note it seems! At that price point, I find it incredible. Well done to Overlord! The only issue I have now is... will the price increase as a result of all the buzz this will generate? This is probably going to be my next monitor, depending on exchange rates...
    Reply
  • Shneiky 17 July 2014 09:12
    4K at 120 MHz? Not in the next 5 years.
    Reply
  • Swiperd3 17 July 2014 10:23
    Driving QHD to 120 FPS at the max graphics detail is sure as hell will require A LOT of horsepower. Will TOP-SLI/CF-x2 be enough for modern FPS games?
    Reply
  • Traciatim 17 July 2014 11:04
    Wow, you get this with one of the variable sync techs and you have yourself one fantastic monitor.
    Reply
  • waxdart 17 July 2014 11:11
    16:9 :(
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 17 July 2014 11:37
    Thank you Thank you Thank you. I've been dying to see a review on this monitor.
    Reply
  • Reaver192 17 July 2014 11:44
    Yeah, I've been waiting fir this for too long. I wanted one of these months ago but they have been out of stock. Such a sweet deal
    Reply