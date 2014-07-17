Overlord Tempest X270OC, 27" 120 Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut and Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a realistic view of color accuracy.

We like the un-calibrated chroma results better than the grayscale ones. Aside from an oversaturated blue primary, most points come fairly close to their targets. You can see a little under-saturation happening in red, but it’s not egregious. Luminance is properly used to compensate for the CIE chart errors. It'd only take a couple of tweaks to the RGB sliders, if there were any, to improve this.

CalPC turns average color into perfection with its custom LUT. We just can’t get measurements like this out of an OSD-based setup. Comparisons become a little unfair, since there's equipment needed to replicate our work. But with no other way to calibrate the X270OC, we don’t have a choice.

We return to the comparison group:

Given the visual representation above, an average error of .53 Delta E is no surprise. It can’t get much better.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements.

Since none of the primaries are under-saturated, CalPC nearly hits 100-percent sRGB gamut volume. If we ran this test on an un-calibrated X270OC, its volume would be around 105 percent.

The Tempest is one of the least-expensive 27-inch IPS screens available. Even though it’s a gamer-oriented screen, it could work well in a photo-editing environment, so long as the wider Adobe RGB gamut isn't needed and you perform a software LUT calibration.