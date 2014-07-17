Trending

Overlord Tempest X270OC, 27" 120 Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

After many reader requests to review Overlord’s 120 Hz 27-inch QHD monitor, we finally got a brand new X270OC in our labs. It’s the only IPS screen we know of that can exceed a 60 Hz refresh rate. We run it through our benchmark and usability test suite.

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

We had to do things differently for this review since our pattern generator maxes out at 60 Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern’s appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements.

Here is the screen draw result:

At 120 Hz, the draw time is about two-thirds faster than a typical IPS panel’s time of 25 milliseconds. Needless to say, the reduction in motion blur is more than subtle. We ran through many of the tests at blurbusters.com and saw clear improvements in all of them when running at 120 Hz versus 60.

Here are the lag results:

All of the high-refresh displays we’ve tested, including the Tempest, demonstrate extremely low input lag. Consider the advantages enjoyed by the AOC, BenQ, and Asus VG248QE. They employ TN panels with 6-bit/FRC color depth. And they’re only driving a resolution of 1920x1080. The Tempest is IPS. It’s a full 8-bit panel. And it’s refreshing 44 percent more pixels. Now that’s impressive. A price tag of $450 is just icing on the cake.

107 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oudmaster 17 July 2014 07:54
    the price is interesting with these specs !
    any idea if there will be a similar monitor spec but 4k resolution ?

    thanks,
  • oudmaster 17 July 2014 07:55
  • wtfxxxgp 17 July 2014 09:08
    Crickey me...this is a monitor of note it seems! At that price point, I find it incredible. Well done to Overlord! The only issue I have now is... will the price increase as a result of all the buzz this will generate? This is probably going to be my next monitor, depending on exchange rates...
  • Shneiky 17 July 2014 09:12
    4K at 120 MHz? Not in the next 5 years.
  • Swiperd3 17 July 2014 10:23
    Driving QHD to 120 FPS at the max graphics detail is sure as hell will require A LOT of horsepower. Will TOP-SLI/CF-x2 be enough for modern FPS games?
  • Traciatim 17 July 2014 11:04
    Wow, you get this with one of the variable sync techs and you have yourself one fantastic monitor.
  • waxdart 17 July 2014 11:11
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 17 July 2014 11:37
    Reply
  • Reaver192 17 July 2014 11:44
    Yeah, I've been waiting fir this for too long. I wanted one of these months ago but they have been out of stock. Such a sweet deal
