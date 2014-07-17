Overlord Tempest X270OC, 27" 120 Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

We had to do things differently for this review since our pattern generator maxes out at 60 Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern’s appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements.

Here is the screen draw result:

At 120 Hz, the draw time is about two-thirds faster than a typical IPS panel’s time of 25 milliseconds. Needless to say, the reduction in motion blur is more than subtle. We ran through many of the tests at blurbusters.com and saw clear improvements in all of them when running at 120 Hz versus 60.

Here are the lag results:

All of the high-refresh displays we’ve tested, including the Tempest, demonstrate extremely low input lag. Consider the advantages enjoyed by the AOC, BenQ, and Asus VG248QE. They employ TN panels with 6-bit/FRC color depth. And they’re only driving a resolution of 1920x1080. The Tempest is IPS. It’s a full 8-bit panel. And it’s refreshing 44 percent more pixels. Now that’s impressive. A price tag of $450 is just icing on the cake.