Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

In all three resolutions, AMD’s Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire deliver the fastest performance, going so far as to maintain more than 60 frames per second at 2560x1600. The 42 FPS minimum is ample for this to be an easily playable setting, even with 8x MSAA and 16x AF switched on. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 460s in SLI do well, too. But it’s interesting that they take a larger hit to minimum frame rates, negatively impacting playability in demanding segments of this game.

The Radeon HD 5970 outmaneuvers Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 as the fastest individual card in Battlefield. But with less expensive dual-card configurations serving up more speed, it’d be hard to recommend the pricier options unless you can really only drop one board into your gaming PC.

AMD’s Radeon HD 6970 shows decently here, losing out to the $350 GeForce GTX 570 at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, but picking up steam at 2560x1600, where it’s able to narrowly slide past the GeForce GTX 570 and GTX 480.

On average, the Radeon HD 6950 is roughly as fast as the Radeon HD 5870, giving it a value on par with the past single-GPU flagship from AMD.