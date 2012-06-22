AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DX 11)
Although the Radeon HD 7970 appears faster than the GHz Edition board at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, that’s only because we’re sorting by non-anti-aliased numbers. With the greater demands of 8x AA, the GHz Edition card is quicker. And of course, at 2560x1600, it outmaneuvers its predecessor with and without AA.
But, as we’ve seen many times before, AMD struggles against Nvidia in WoW. Even at 2560x1600, the 7970 GHz Edition can’t catch a GeForce GTX 670. An average of 68 FPS is most definitely ample at our highest tested resolution with 8x AA enabled, but we’d still like to know why multiple generations of Radeon cards haven’t done well in this popular MMORPG.
with Winzip that does not use GPU, VCE that slows down video encoding and a card that gives lower min FPS..... EPIC FAIL.
or before releasing your products, try to ensure S/W compatibility.
the issue is them rethinking their future designs scares me... Nvidia has started a HORRIBLE trend in the business that I hope to dear god AMD does not follow suite. True, Nvidia is able to produce more gaming performance for less, but this is pushing anyone who wants GPU compute to get an overpriced professional card. now before you say "well if you're making a living out of it, fork out the cash and go Quadro", let me remind you that a lot of innovators in various fields actually do use GPU compute to ultimately make progress (especially in academic sciences) to ultimately bring us better tech AND new directions in tech development... and I for one know a lot of government funded labs that can't afford to buy a stack of quadro cards
And for the gamers: take a look at the new UT4 engine! Without excellent GPGPU performace this will be a disaster for each graphics card. See you, Nvidia.
