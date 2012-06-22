AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DX 11)

Although the Radeon HD 7970 appears faster than the GHz Edition board at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, that’s only because we’re sorting by non-anti-aliased numbers. With the greater demands of 8x AA, the GHz Edition card is quicker. And of course, at 2560x1600, it outmaneuvers its predecessor with and without AA.

But, as we’ve seen many times before, AMD struggles against Nvidia in WoW. Even at 2560x1600, the 7970 GHz Edition can’t catch a GeForce GTX 670. An average of 68 FPS is most definitely ample at our highest tested resolution with 8x AA enabled, but we’d still like to know why multiple generations of Radeon cards haven’t done well in this popular MMORPG.