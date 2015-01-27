Samsung U28D590D 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Supply and demand has created numerous choices in the Ultra HD monitor category. Even though five different brands all use the same panel part, they do not perform the same. Samsung stands out from the pack with accurate color and an image enhancement feature that successfully improves off-axis image quality. The U28D590D is one of our favorite high-res displays thus far.

The first generation of Ultra HD monitors landed definitively in the flagship product category. With prices north of $3000, those first three IGZO-based screens from Asus, Dell and Sharp were only likely to find their way into professional studios or the offices of corporate executives. You can find all three of them for less money today, but in most cases, they still cost as much as the rest of your components put together.

Asus changed the segment enormously when it unveiled the PB287Q back in May of 2014. Suddenly you could buy a 4K screen for only $600. The only downsides were that the panel was four inches smaller and it employed old-school TN technology. Despite that, it inspired other major manufacturers to craft their own versions. Today we’re looking at the fifth such display in our lab: Samsung’s U28D590D.

Brand & Model Samsung U28D590D Panel Type & Backlight TN / W-LED, edge array Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 28in / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 60Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / sRGB Response Time (GTG) 1ms Brightness 370cd/m2 Speakers - Video Inputs 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB - Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base 26 x 19.1 x 6.7in655 x 481 x 169mm Panel Thickness 1.9in / 47mm Bezel Width .5in / 12mm Weight 12.4lbs / 5.6kg Warranty Three years

Based on the same Innolux (formerly Chi Mei Optoelectronics) panel as its competitors, the U28D590D offers pretty much the same specs. Rated at 370cd/m2, it’s actually a tad brighter than the others, as demonstrated in our benchmarks. It runs at a full 60Hz over DisplayPort and is limited to 30Hz with an HDMI connection. Color depth is 10-bits, though this is achieved using frame rate conversion on an 8-bit signal. Users concerned about banding can rest assured that we saw no examples of that artifact during our time with the display.

Even though 10-bit color is a professional bit of credibility, this class of monitor is most likely to appeal to gamers looking for ultimate graphics quality. We’ve all seen the debates about how much graphics processing power is required to make this happen, so we won’t rehash that here. Suffice it to say that some players prefer higher pixel density over speed. It all depends on what titles you have in your library and just how fast your reflexes are.

If you need blistering frame rates and perhaps would like to eliminate screen-tearing artifacts, Ultra HD may not be the right choice. The limitations of both HDMI and DisplayPort mean that 60Hz is all you get for the time being. Of course you can get G-Sync and 4K in the Acer XB280HK. We’re working on getting a press sample now and expect to review it soon.

For non-GeForce users, however, a fast refresh rate is a must. And until we see wider implementation of DisplayPort 1.3 and HDMI 2.0, monitors like the U28D590D are the best available solution for enthusiasts eager to experience higher pixel density.

Even though the five 28-inch Ultra HD monitors we’ve reviewed are based on the same panel part, they are not equal in all areas of performance. The decision about which one to purchase will come down to what metric matters to you most. Let’s take a look.