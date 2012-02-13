Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Test System Setup And Methodology

Benchmark Test System

Operating System 1 Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot (64-bit) Operating System 2 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.88 GHz (quad-core) Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS) Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics 1 AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0) Graphics 2 Evga Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 896 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 W max) Chassis Zalman MS-1000 HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B Mouse 1 Logitech Cordless TrackMan Wheel Mouse 2 Apple Magic Trackpad

X-Plat (cross-platform) Benchmark Suite v1.0

Category Tests Start & Stop Times Boot, Shut Down, Hibernate, and Wake File Copy Times HDD to HDD, HDD to USB, and USB to HDD Archiving Zip, Un-Zip, Tar.gz, and Un-Tar.gz Multimedia HandBrake, LAME, and RawTherapee System GeekBench, POV-Ray, and Blender Unigine Sanctuary, Tropics, and Heaven Games Doom 3, Prey, and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars

Methodology

Specific information on individual benchmark settings, setup, and methodology can be found above the corresponding benchmark on the following pages. Both operating systems were installed and fully updated on January 20th, 2012.

