Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Test System Setup And Methodology

Benchmark Test System

Operating System 1Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot (64-bit)
Operating System 2Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.88 GHz (quad-core)
MotherboardGigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
Memory8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
Graphics 1AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
Graphics 2Evga Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 896 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
StorageSeagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
OpticalAsus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
Power SupplyCorsair TX750W (750 W max)
ChassisZalman MS-1000 HS2
CPU CoolerScythe Mugen 2 Revision B
Mouse 1Logitech Cordless TrackMan Wheel
Mouse 2Apple Magic Trackpad

X-Plat (cross-platform) Benchmark Suite v1.0

CategoryTests
Start & Stop TimesBoot, Shut Down, Hibernate, and Wake
File Copy TimesHDD to HDD, HDD to USB, and USB to HDD
ArchivingZip, Un-Zip, Tar.gz, and Un-Tar.gz
MultimediaHandBrake, LAME, and RawTherapee
SystemGeekBench, POV-Ray, and Blender
UnigineSanctuary, Tropics, and Heaven
GamesDoom 3, Prey, and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars

Methodology

Specific information on individual benchmark settings, setup, and methodology can be found above the corresponding benchmark on the following pages. Both operating systems were installed and fully updated on January 20th, 2012.

uTouch Review System

Operating SystemUbuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot (64-bit)
ModelFujitsu Lifebook T580
ProcessorIntel Core i3-380UM @ 1.33 GHz (dual-core)
Memory2 GB DDR3-800 (2 x 1 GB)
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics
Storage160 GB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM, SATA HDD
Display10.1-inch HD 1366x768 WXGA TFT LED-backlit LCD
TouchscreenN-Trig DuoSense Pen and Capacitive Four-Finger Multi-touch
