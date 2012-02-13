Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Test System Setup And Methodology
Benchmark Test System
|Operating System 1
|Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot (64-bit)
|Operating System 2
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.88 GHz (quad-core)
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics 1
|AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
|Graphics 2
|Evga Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 896 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 W max)
|Chassis
|Zalman MS-1000 HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
|Mouse 1
|Logitech Cordless TrackMan Wheel
|Mouse 2
|Apple Magic Trackpad
X-Plat (cross-platform) Benchmark Suite v1.0
|Category
|Tests
|Start & Stop Times
|Boot, Shut Down, Hibernate, and Wake
|File Copy Times
|HDD to HDD, HDD to USB, and USB to HDD
|Archiving
|Zip, Un-Zip, Tar.gz, and Un-Tar.gz
|Multimedia
|HandBrake, LAME, and RawTherapee
|System
|GeekBench, POV-Ray, and Blender
|Unigine
|Sanctuary, Tropics, and Heaven
|Games
|Doom 3, Prey, and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars
Methodology
Specific information on individual benchmark settings, setup, and methodology can be found above the corresponding benchmark on the following pages. Both operating systems were installed and fully updated on January 20th, 2012.
uTouch Review System
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot (64-bit)
|Model
|Fujitsu Lifebook T580
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-380UM @ 1.33 GHz (dual-core)
|Memory
|2 GB DDR3-800 (2 x 1 GB)
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics
|Storage
|160 GB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM, SATA HDD
|Display
|10.1-inch HD 1366x768 WXGA TFT LED-backlit LCD
|Touchscreen
|N-Trig DuoSense Pen and Capacitive Four-Finger Multi-touch
Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?