Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Benchmark Results: Start And Stop Times

Boot, Shut Down, Hibernate, And Wake Times

This test is timed using a stopwatch that measures in milliseconds. We ran five iterations of each action in the following sequence: boot, hibernate, wake, shut down. The clock for boot and wake times starts when the OS bootloader takes over from BIOS operations. Boot timing ends when the operating system desktop appears, while wake timing ends when prompted to log in. Hibernate timing begins when the hibernate command is issued, and shut down timing begins when the shut down command is issued. Both hibernate and shut down timing ends when the test system powers off.

Ubuntu beats Windows 7 in boot time by about one second, but Microsoft doubles that lead over Linux in wake time. Ubuntu enters hibernation a fraction of a second before Windows 7, but Windows shuts down more than two seconds before Ubuntu. The overall winner here is Windows, though not by a noticeable margin.  

165 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 February 2012 11:24
    The best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 11:57
    comptonThe best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.LOL that bad uh well at leased there is an alternative if the Sopa takes awake my ripped Window 8 copy LOL.
  • jasonpwns 13 February 2012 12:01
    That's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
  • indian-art 13 February 2012 12:05
    Happy with the benchmarks. I feel Ubuntu 12.04 will be even better.

    Just around a couple of months for its launch!
  • malimbar 13 February 2012 12:09
    One major irrelevancy in beginning of the article: while Mint overtook Ubuntu in Distrowatch, it's nowhere near the actual userbase: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2012/02/stats-show-ubuntu-not-losing-ground-to-linux-mint/

    Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
  • 13 February 2012 12:12
    Lol. I knew I was gonna see old games on the benchmarks, but all of them id Tech 4? Hahahah.
  • rmpumper 13 February 2012 12:15
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 12:25
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.To bad Microsoft has a Monopoly on DX architecture.
  • nekromobo 13 February 2012 12:26
    Linux is only free if your time has no value.
  • 13 February 2012 12:27
    4870, gtx260, doom 3, did i time travel to 2008?
