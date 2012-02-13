Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Trending

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Benchmark Results: File Copy Time

The file copy tests are initiated and timed via the OS command line interface (CLI). In order to get a realistic measurement, a reboot is necessary between each iteration. The test files include the ISO image of Ubuntu 10.04 LTS and a folder containing 275 high-def wallpapers.

HDD to HDD

The HDD to HDD test is run five times.

Ubuntu and its default ext4 filesystem manage to copy the test files from one location on the hard disk to another three seconds faster than Window 7 and the NTFS filesystem.

HDD to USB

An 8 GB Kingston DataTraveler 100 G2 USB thumb drive was used in a USB 2.0 port on the front panel of our test system for the USB tests. The thumb drive is formatted with the FAT32 filesystem. Due to close scores between iterations and the long duration of this test, we only need to run two iterations for the HDD to USB times.

When copying from the hard drive to an USB thumb drive, Windows takes the lead by over a minute.

USB to HDD

USB to HDD is performed three times.

The results of USB to HDD file copy operations are a draw between Ubuntu and Windows, with Ubuntu 11.10 technically holding an insignificant 300 millisecond lead.

The most significant benchmark on this page is the hard drive to hard drive test, since this action happens constantly during real-world use. The lead goes to Ubuntu.

165 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 February 2012 11:24
    The best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 11:57
    comptonThe best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.LOL that bad uh well at leased there is an alternative if the Sopa takes awake my ripped Window 8 copy LOL.
  • jasonpwns 13 February 2012 12:01
    That's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
  • indian-art 13 February 2012 12:05
    Happy with the benchmarks. I feel Ubuntu 12.04 will be even better.

    Just around a couple of months for its launch!
  • malimbar 13 February 2012 12:09
    One major irrelevancy in beginning of the article: while Mint overtook Ubuntu in Distrowatch, it's nowhere near the actual userbase: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2012/02/stats-show-ubuntu-not-losing-ground-to-linux-mint/

    Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
  • 13 February 2012 12:12
    Lol. I knew I was gonna see old games on the benchmarks, but all of them id Tech 4? Hahahah.
  • rmpumper 13 February 2012 12:15
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 12:25
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.To bad Microsoft has a Monopoly on DX architecture.
  • nekromobo 13 February 2012 12:26
    Linux is only free if your time has no value.
  • 13 February 2012 12:27
    4870, gtx260, doom 3, did i time travel to 2008?
