Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Benchmark Results: Archiving
Like the file copy times, archiving is also timed using the operating system CLI. Both OSes are using the latest stable 7-Zip libraries for the archiving tests. The test folder contains 15 files totalling 334.6 MB. All archiving tests are run five times.
Windows compresses our test folder into a .zip archive in six and a half seconds, while Ubuntu takes eleven. Windows also extracts zipped files about one-half second faster than Ubuntu, 2.3 seconds to 1.8.
The winners are reversed when using the preferred archive format of the Linux world: tar.gz. Ubuntu beats Windows in compression by nine seconds (12.5 versus 21.5). Oneiric Ocelot also extracts tar.gz archives faster than Windows, 2.2 seconds to three (respectively).
The archiving tests result in a stalemate. Both operating systems excel with their respective default archive format, and both formats have different user bases. Developers might run into tar.gz files often, while most regular folks more commonly encounter ZIP files.
Just around a couple of months for its launch!
Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?