Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

New Kernel, Login, Email, Backup, And More

Linux Kernel 3.0

Oneiric Ocelot comes with version 3.0 of the Linux kernel. It is, in fact, the first version of Ubuntu to utilize the 3.x series. Linus Torvalds decided to skip what should have been kernel 2.8, signaling big-enough changes to merit a major dot-oh release.

Mozilla Thunderbird

Ubuntu drops GNOME's default email application, Evolution, for Mozilla Thunderbird. Mozilla even polished up its email app specifically for Unity. Thunderbird looks like a hybrid between the simple two-paned email apps found on tablets, complete with large finger-friendly buttons, and a full desktop client with its traditional list view. Through the use of tabs, multiple accounts and folders can be quickly viewed in the same window.

DejaDup

DejaDup is an automatic backup utility included in Ubuntu for the first time with Oneiric Ocelot. While DejaDup is not activated by default, the application occasionally appears in the Launcher to remind you that it's there.

The DejaDup settings screen has a left-hand sidebar to navigate between different options, including: Overview, Storage, Folders, and Schedule. The Overview screen is where automatic backups are enabled or disabled, and where backups can be restored or updated.

The Storage screen is where the location for backups is chosen. While the default repository for backups is the Ubuntu One folder, you can also use a local folder, an FTP site, SSH, WebDAV, Windows Share, or a custom networked location.

The Folder screen has two panes, the first one is for folders to include in the backup. The second is for folders to ignore within the included folders. By default, your Home directory gets backed up, while the Trash and Downloads folder are ignored by default.

There are options for how often to create backups on the Schedule pane, as well as how long to keep the latest backup. The available intervals are Daily, Weekly, Every 2 Weeks, and Monthly. The available durations are: At least a week, month, two months, three months, six months, year, and forever.

Other Default Applications

Application Type Name Version Web Browser Mozilla Firefox 7.0.1 Music Manager Banshee 2.2 (2.2.0) Photo Manager Shotwell 0.11.2 Video Player Totem Music Player 3.0.1 Chat Client Empathy 3.2.0 File Manager Nautilus 3.2.0 Optical Disc Utility Brasero 3.2.0 Partition Editor Disk Utility 3.0.2 BitTorrent Client Transmission 2.33 (12565)

LightDM

Along with the GNOME Shell, Ubuntu 11.10 drops GDM (GNOME Display Manager) in favor of LightDM (Light Display Manager). The log-in screen is now both faster and better-looking than GDM.

Speed comes into play because, unlike GDM, GNOME libraries aren't required by LightDM. The better-looking part is due to the fact that LightDM interfaces are created with HTML, which also means that LightDM login screens have nearly limitless customization.