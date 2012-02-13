Trending

Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Benchmark Results: Unigine, AMD And Nvidia

The Unigine benchmarks are run with full detail settings at a resolution of 1920x1080, with anti-aliasing and sound disabled. We added a comparable Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 to our regular AMD Radeon HD 4870 to reflect the relative state of both vendor-supplied Linux drivers. The Unigine benchmarks are run in Windows with both OpenGL and DirectX. The 64-bit version of Heaven is used. Ambient occlusion and tessellation are both disabled in Heaven. Two iterations of each Unigine benchmark are run.

AMD

Windows with DirectX tops the Sanctuary benchmarks, achieving 44 FPS, but the Windows OpenGL-based score is significantly lower at 35 FPS. Ubuntu lands right in the middle, hitting 40 FPS.

OpenGL for Windows and Ubuntu practically tie for first in Tropics at 42 FPS, while DirectX only achieves 33 FPS. Windows with OpenGL pulls ahead in Heaven with nearly 47 FPS. Ubuntu places second at 40 FPS, with Windows' DirectX score pulling in less than 37 FPS.

Nvidia

The FPS scores are all lower with the Nvidia card on both operating systems, though the placing order remains much more uniform. Windows with DirectX takes the lead by a few frames per second over OpenGL in each benchmark, followed by a few frames less in Ubuntu.

Windows 7 is the clear winner of the Unigine benchmarks, with DirectX winning it for Nvidia and OpenGL showing surprisingly well on the AMD solution.

165 Comments
  • compton 13 February 2012 11:24
    The best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 11:57
    comptonThe best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.LOL that bad uh well at leased there is an alternative if the Sopa takes awake my ripped Window 8 copy LOL.
  • jasonpwns 13 February 2012 12:01
    That's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
  • indian-art 13 February 2012 12:05
    Happy with the benchmarks. I feel Ubuntu 12.04 will be even better.

    Just around a couple of months for its launch!
  • malimbar 13 February 2012 12:09
    One major irrelevancy in beginning of the article: while Mint overtook Ubuntu in Distrowatch, it's nowhere near the actual userbase: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2012/02/stats-show-ubuntu-not-losing-ground-to-linux-mint/

    Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
  • 13 February 2012 12:12
    Lol. I knew I was gonna see old games on the benchmarks, but all of them id Tech 4? Hahahah.
  • rmpumper 13 February 2012 12:15
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 12:25
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.To bad Microsoft has a Monopoly on DX architecture.
  • nekromobo 13 February 2012 12:26
    Linux is only free if your time has no value.
  • 13 February 2012 12:27
    4870, gtx260, doom 3, did i time travel to 2008?
