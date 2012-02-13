Trending

Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Benchmark Results: Games, AMD And Nvidia

All games are run three times with full details enabled at a resolution of 1920x1080.

AMD

The performance of Doom 3 in Ubuntu 11.10 is significantly higher than Windows 7. The placing is reversed in Prey, as Windows establishes a 14-frame lead over Oneiric Ocelot. Ubuntu fights back in Enemy Territory: Quake Wars with a 30 FPS advantage.

Nvidia

With the Nvidia card installed, Windows outperforms Ubuntu in Doom 3 by about 35 FPS. The frame rates are higher in Prey compared to AMD's board, but Windows holds onto its lead over Ubuntu. Performance in Quake Wars drops with the GTX 260, but Ubuntu maintains its victory over Windows by roughly the same margins seen on AMD's Radeon HD 4870. 

The results in native commercial 3D games are a draw. Ubuntu takes Quake Wars, Windows takes Prey, and Dooms 3 hands Linux a win with the AMD card installed, while Windows 7 favors the Nvidia board. The big surprise is how much better Ubuntu scores with the Radeon.

Overall, though, the fact that we're using three relatively ancient titles to test both operating environments is most telling. Linux is still not a viable platform for gaming, even if we are able to convey a rough idea of 3D performance in it. As a result, our benchmarks are largely academic.

165 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 February 2012 11:24
    The best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.
    Reply
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 11:57
    comptonThe best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.LOL that bad uh well at leased there is an alternative if the Sopa takes awake my ripped Window 8 copy LOL.
    Reply
  • jasonpwns 13 February 2012 12:01
    That's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    Reply
  • indian-art 13 February 2012 12:05
    Happy with the benchmarks. I feel Ubuntu 12.04 will be even better.

    Just around a couple of months for its launch!
    Reply
  • malimbar 13 February 2012 12:09
    One major irrelevancy in beginning of the article: while Mint overtook Ubuntu in Distrowatch, it's nowhere near the actual userbase: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2012/02/stats-show-ubuntu-not-losing-ground-to-linux-mint/

    Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
    Reply
  • 13 February 2012 12:12
    Lol. I knew I was gonna see old games on the benchmarks, but all of them id Tech 4? Hahahah.
    Reply
  • rmpumper 13 February 2012 12:15
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?
    Reply
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 12:25
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.To bad Microsoft has a Monopoly on DX architecture.
    Reply
  • nekromobo 13 February 2012 12:26
    Linux is only free if your time has no value.
    Reply
  • 13 February 2012 12:27
    4870, gtx260, doom 3, did i time travel to 2008?
    Reply