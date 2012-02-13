Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Benchmark Analysis: Windows Versus Linux

The following table groups the benchmarks into categories, lists the winner of each test, and indicates if the victory was by a significant margin or not.

Benchmark Winner Significant Start And Stop Times Boot Ubuntu 11.10 No Shut Down Windows 7 No Hibernate Ubuntu 11.10 No Wake Windows 7 No File Copy Times HDD to HDD Ubuntu 11.10 Yes HDD to USB Windows 7 Yes USB to HDD Ubuntu 11.10 No Archiving Zip Windows 7 Yes Un-Zip Windows 7 No Tar.gz Ubuntu 11.10 Yes Un-Tar.gz Ubuntu 11.10 No Multimedia Video Transcoding (HandBrake) Ubuntu 11.10 Yes Audio Encoding (LAME) Windows 7 Yes Image Processing (RawTherapee) Ubuntu 11.10 Yes System CPU & Memory (Geekbench) Ubuntu 11.10 Yes CPU: Single-Threaded (POV-Ray) Windows 7 Yes CPU: Multi-threaded (Blender) Ubuntu 11.10 No Gaming AMD Ubuntu 11.10 Yes Nvidia Windows 7 Yes

Results

By category, Ubuntu leads with three wins (File Copy Times, Multimedia, and System), while Windows has the upper hand in none. On a per-test basis, Ubuntu wins 11 out of 19 tests and Windows wins eight. Of those, Ubuntu holds six significant victories over Windows' five. Any way you want to cut it, Ubuntu 11.10 beats Windows 7 in cross-platform performance testing.

Analysis

The speedier HDD to HDD file copy times are a major victory for Linux. Although the scale of scores in this test are fairly small, file copy operations from one section of the hard drive to another are very common, and Ubuntu displays a proportional advantage over Windows. Moreover, the notable win favoring Ubuntu over Windows in Geekbench was unexpected. The penguin's victory in gaming with an AMD graphics solution was surprising in two ways. First, Nvidia has long offered more frequently-updated Linux drivers. And second, using the AMD card allowed Ubuntu to actually beat Windows in gaming performance, albeit in very old games.