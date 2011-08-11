Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Black And White Uniformity, Viewing Angles

Another measurable aspect of panel performance is brightness uniformity. Most manufacturers calibrate displays based on the center point of the screen. However, every area of the screen behaves differently. Sometimes you can get better performance in one specific region. As a result, we added a nine-point black and white luminance test to measure the performance of each monitor's panel.

Dell UltraSharp U2711 White Luminance cd/m^2 181.2630 180.5343 142.577 195.8545 200.0100 160.9077 200.0313 202.1060 172.9605 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.2737 0.1950 0.2309 0.3024 0.2726 0.1787 0.3727 0.2580 0.2184

The U2711 appears to have slightly poor white luminance in the upper right-hand corner and poor black luminance in the bottom left-hand corner.

DoubleSight DS-277W White Luminance cd/m^2 187.7542 177.9022 162.4172 194.8163 199.1000 166.1605 200.4431 202.9104 165.4207 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.7940 0.8487 0.7247 0.7960 0.7812 0.7308 0.9060 0.8992 0.8512

Black luminance is fairly even, though this doesn't alleviate the poor contrast issues cited earlier. The DS-277W demonstrate less uniformity with respect to white luminance, as there's a noticeable deficit on the right-hand side. Color production isn't affected when you view the display at wider angles, but the lack of white uniformity makes the right side seem slightly less vibrant than the left side.

NEC PA271W White Luminance cd/m^2 186.8910 190.8966 173.7275 193.0134 201.6654 185.0052 186.3268 196.0234 184.4747 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.1997 0.1710 0.4115 0.1814 0.2006 0.1669 0.3519 0.2761 0.1792

We are able to calibrate the center of the screen to 200 cd/m2, but this offsets other regions, as white uniformity radiates outward from the center. Black luminance seems to behave differently. In the upper right- and bottom-left corners, the PA271W struggles to produce deep blacks. But this is only apparent if you're viewing the monitor at extreme angles.