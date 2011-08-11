Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Black And White Uniformity, Viewing Angles
Another measurable aspect of panel performance is brightness uniformity. Most manufacturers calibrate displays based on the center point of the screen. However, every area of the screen behaves differently. Sometimes you can get better performance in one specific region. As a result, we added a nine-point black and white luminance test to measure the performance of each monitor's panel.
|Dell UltraSharp U2711
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|181.2630
|180.5343
|142.577
|195.8545
|200.0100
|160.9077
|200.0313
|202.1060
|172.9605
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.2737
|0.1950
|0.2309
|0.3024
|0.2726
|0.1787
|0.3727
|0.2580
|0.2184
The U2711 appears to have slightly poor white luminance in the upper right-hand corner and poor black luminance in the bottom left-hand corner.
|DoubleSight DS-277W
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|187.7542
|177.9022
|162.4172
|194.8163
|199.1000
|166.1605
|200.4431
|202.9104
|165.4207
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.7940
|0.8487
|0.7247
|0.7960
|0.7812
|0.7308
|0.9060
|0.8992
|0.8512
Black luminance is fairly even, though this doesn't alleviate the poor contrast issues cited earlier. The DS-277W demonstrate less uniformity with respect to white luminance, as there's a noticeable deficit on the right-hand side. Color production isn't affected when you view the display at wider angles, but the lack of white uniformity makes the right side seem slightly less vibrant than the left side.
|NEC PA271W
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|186.8910
|190.8966
|173.7275
|193.0134
|201.6654
|185.0052
|186.3268
|196.0234
|184.4747
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.1997
|0.1710
|0.4115
|0.1814
|0.2006
|0.1669
|0.3519
|0.2761
|0.1792
We are able to calibrate the center of the screen to 200 cd/m2, but this offsets other regions, as white uniformity radiates outward from the center. Black luminance seems to behave differently. In the upper right- and bottom-left corners, the PA271W struggles to produce deep blacks. But this is only apparent if you're viewing the monitor at extreme angles.
The lowest price of the three 22" TN panel monitors you reviewed was $180. A quick Newegg search shows several similar panels from names such as Acer, Asus, etc. starting at $140. (And, in the gaming, as well as office environments, 2 or 3 monitors are now more common than one single large one.)
Although just a regular sum up of the available 22-24 VA panels would be great.
You should review a 2560x1600 120hz IPS monitor.
Oh wait...
2560x1600 isn't supported at 120hz over DVI-D (dual link)
IPS monitors can't do 120hz with today's technology
Bummer!
:(
F
I am somewhat disappointed that 27" monitors nowadays don't use 2560*1600 panels.
That resolution makes much more sense to me for a monitor that is not targetted at the average consumer.
Personally I would love a 2560*1920 (or 2048) screen @ 120Hz, but if I understand correctly link speed becomes an issue here.
Why is it that displays for mobile phones are increasing in pixel density, but desktop displays don't improve in this regard?
For a next review I would really like to get a better understanding of (high-resolution) 120Hz monitors. What are the (dis)advantages of 120Hz for regular/2D usage, etc...