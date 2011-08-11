Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Power Consumption
Most of us tend to leave our monitors in standby mode when our computers sit idle. NEC has a feature in its OSD that allows you to track energy costs, but the screen is more impressive in that it has very efficient power circuitry. In standby and off states, we detected no power consumption, and on a day-to-day basis, you can expect 33% less energy use than other IPS-based LCDs, even at similar brightness settings.
The lowest price of the three 22" TN panel monitors you reviewed was $180. A quick Newegg search shows several similar panels from names such as Acer, Asus, etc. starting at $140. (And, in the gaming, as well as office environments, 2 or 3 monitors are now more common than one single large one.)
Although just a regular sum up of the available 22-24 VA panels would be great.
You should review a 2560x1600 120hz IPS monitor.
Oh wait...
2560x1600 isn't supported at 120hz over DVI-D (dual link)
IPS monitors can't do 120hz with today's technology
Bummer!
:(
F
I am somewhat disappointed that 27" monitors nowadays don't use 2560*1600 panels.
That resolution makes much more sense to me for a monitor that is not targetted at the average consumer.
Personally I would love a 2560*1920 (or 2048) screen @ 120Hz, but if I understand correctly link speed becomes an issue here.
Why is it that displays for mobile phones are increasing in pixel density, but desktop displays don't improve in this regard?
For a next review I would really like to get a better understanding of (high-resolution) 120Hz monitors. What are the (dis)advantages of 120Hz for regular/2D usage, etc...