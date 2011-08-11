Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Power Consumption

Most of us tend to leave our monitors in standby mode when our computers sit idle. NEC has a feature in its OSD that allows you to track energy costs, but the screen is more impressive in that it has very efficient power circuitry. In standby and off states, we detected no power consumption, and on a day-to-day basis, you can expect 33% less energy use than other IPS-based LCDs, even at similar brightness settings.