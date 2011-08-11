Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Dell UltraSharp U2711 (27" IPS)
The first monitor in our roundup is Dell's UltraSharp U2711. Although it's one step down, size-wise, from the flagship 30" U3011, this 27" screen is unquestionably a more price-conscious product. You can find the U2711 for as low as $900, while the U3011 costs another $200-300.
This LCD's design is much cleaner than what we saw from the previously-reviewed SR2220L and SR2320L. It gives up the piano black finish in favor of matte black with silver trim, which seems to work better in well-lit environments.
Dell covers all of the connectivity basics, including dual DVI-D, VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, component video, and composite video inputs, along with a USB 2.0 hub and a smart card reader on the left side.
You'll also find a 3.5 mm audio input and an output. But you cannot attach speakers to the output and get sound piped in from the HDMI interface. The analog audio I/O is more specifically designed to accommodate Dell's AX510 SoundBar. Run audio up from the back of your PC, attach the SoundBar, and get control over the signal through the monitor itself.
Dell gets high points for its intuitive OSD (on-screen display) layout. Everything makes sense. The menu pops up right next to the capacitive touch buttons and it's incredibly easy to find and change settings.
The lowest price of the three 22" TN panel monitors you reviewed was $180. A quick Newegg search shows several similar panels from names such as Acer, Asus, etc. starting at $140. (And, in the gaming, as well as office environments, 2 or 3 monitors are now more common than one single large one.)
Although just a regular sum up of the available 22-24 VA panels would be great.
You should review a 2560x1600 120hz IPS monitor.
Oh wait...
2560x1600 isn't supported at 120hz over DVI-D (dual link)
IPS monitors can't do 120hz with today's technology
Bummer!
:(
F
I am somewhat disappointed that 27" monitors nowadays don't use 2560*1600 panels.
That resolution makes much more sense to me for a monitor that is not targetted at the average consumer.
Personally I would love a 2560*1920 (or 2048) screen @ 120Hz, but if I understand correctly link speed becomes an issue here.
Why is it that displays for mobile phones are increasing in pixel density, but desktop displays don't improve in this regard?
For a next review I would really like to get a better understanding of (high-resolution) 120Hz monitors. What are the (dis)advantages of 120Hz for regular/2D usage, etc...