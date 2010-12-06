World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide

Textures: Texture Resolution

There are four options for the Texture Resolution setting:

Low: Low-resolution textures, low-detail terrain blending, and low-resolution player textures Fair: High-resolution textures, low-detail terrain blending, and low-resolution player textures Good: High-resolution textures, high-detail terrain blending, and low-resolution player textures High: High-resolution textures, high-detail terrain blending, and high-resolution player textures

Texture Resolution: Low

It's pretty easy to see the difference between Low and Fair settings. Just start with the orc's Dragonstalker-looking armor. Then look at the dragon in the foreground's scales. The dead dragon in the background is also pretty blurry-looking at the Low setting compared to Fair.

Texture Resolution: Fair

Texture Resolution: Good