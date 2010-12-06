Trending

World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm--Tom's Performance Guide

Ready for the launch of Blizzard's World of Warcraft: Cataclysm expansion tomorrow? Is your PC? We test 24 different graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, CPUs from AMD and Intel, and compare DirectX 9 to DirectX 11, showing you which settings to use.

Nvidia: Mainstream Cards At Good Quality

Although the GeForce GTX 275 actually performs admirably all the way through 2560x1600, making our way down Nvidia's product lineup and realizing how much harder-hit the DX10 boards are compared to the company's DirectX 11-capable cards compels us to downshift to Good quality settings for these next four offerings.

As with AMD's Radeon HD 4850, the GeForce GTX 260, GTS 250, and 9800 GTX would probably be plenty playable using the High quality preset. However, we want to test all the way through 2560x1600 here, so we'll keep everything running Good quality for comparison's sake.

The three top cards continue to muscle through Cataclysm at this lower quality setting. Meanwhile, the 8500 GT is simply too anemic to hang with the more modern boards. Although you could turn the settings down even more to accommodate such an entry-level board, that's really the point where we'd have to recommend a hardware upgrade instead.

The GeForce GTX 260, GTS 250, and 9800 GTX all perform fine through 2560x1600. Realizing that you're probably not gaming on a 30" display using these budget boards, you'll probably be turning your resolution down and experimenting with detail settings between Good and High. More on the more granular tweaks later...

The poor 8500 GT is pretty much maxed out through our benchmark run. If you're expecting to play Cataclysm on an entry-level card like this (or on an integrated graphics solution), seriously consider an upgrade if you're in the position to drop something a little newer into your PC.

162 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Odem 06 December 2010 12:51
    Kind of unfortunate to see if I had gone with an i5 750 instead of a 955 I'd be seeing more fps. Although the money I saved for the same frames in most other games leaves me happy.
  • 06 December 2010 12:58
    WOW only uses 2 cores by default. However youc an configure it to "quasi" use more cores. you have to manually edit your config.wtf and change the variable: SET processAffinityMask "3" (3 is the default meaning 2 cores) to the following values for respective processors:

    i7 Qudcore with Ht- 85
    Any Quadcore chips with no HT - 15
    i5 Quadcore which does not have HT as far as I know - 15
    i5 Dualcore with HT- 5
    Dualcore with HT- 5
    Dualcore without HT - 5
    AMD tricore - 7

    There used to be a blue post explaining the settings and how to calculate it for different cores. But the old forums got wiped.
  • sudeshc 06 December 2010 13:12
    not a that big fan of wow, but still happy to see that they do keep in mind that people also have low end hardware too.
  • SpadeM 06 December 2010 13:50
    I'm impressed, if Chris went to all that trouble to benchmark the new expansion for a mmorpg in such great detail it can me only 2 things:
    1. Chris is a closet WoW-player
    2. Really bored
    With that said, i really do hope to see more of these articles, albeit with a more demanding title on the bench, even if it's from a "lesser" developer/publisher combo.

    PS: I do hope ppl appreciate my sense of humor :P
  • dirtmountain 06 December 2010 13:51
    Damn fine job Mr. Angelini, the most comprehensive hardware guide i've ever seen for WoW. This will save me hours, if not days of time when talking to players about their systems. Much appreciated.
  • Bluescreendeath 06 December 2010 13:51
    The Intel CPU scaling part was lacking...i7 980X at 3.7GHz? For WoW? Really?

    And why only Corei CPUs? Where are all the Core2s? 75% of Intel users still use Core2s and 775s!
  • voicu83 06 December 2010 13:56
    i hate you so much tom's hardware ... now i have to go buy an intel proc instead of my phenom ii x4 :D ... and add a dx11 board on top of it ... oh well, there goes my santa's gift :P
  • Moneyloo 06 December 2010 13:57
    Simply astounded by the time and effort that must have went into this piece. It also makes me greatly look forward to my new Maingear desktop arriving on the 23rd just in time for Christmas. Dual OC gtx580s in sli with a corei7 FTW. Ultra everything here I come!
  • cangelini 06 December 2010 13:59
    SpadeMI'm impressed, if Chris went to all that trouble to benchmark the new expansion for a mmorpg in such great detail it can me only 2 things:1. Chris is a closet WoW-player2. Really boredWith that said, i really do hope to see more of these articles, albeit with a more demanding title on the bench, even if it's from a "lesser" developer/publisher combo. PS: I do hope ppl appreciate my sense of humor
    It's a little easier to talk about WoW since I've been playing it for way too long, but I definitely want to see us doing more comprehensive coverage of demanding titles on launch day. It's all a matter of trying to convince the software guys to give a hardware site early access to the game. That's the hard part :)
  • mitch074 06 December 2010 14:38
    With hardware-accelerated cursor now enabled, OpenGL has finally become usable in WoW; was there any testing done on that? Not only does it sometimes give a boost to Nvidia cards, it's also the 'default' setting for Linux players - incidentally, the ones who were asking for the feature for a while.
