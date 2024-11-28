Our Best Budget 3D Printer hits an all-time low — Creality Ender 3 V3 SE is even cheaper for Black Friday

Black Friday certainly brings out the best deals of the season. The Creality Ender 3 V3 SE has been our best 3D printer budget champ all year, and today, you can get it at an even lower price of $173 at Amazon for Black Friday. That is the lowest price it’s ever been, and now is the best time to take the plunge if you’ve been thinking of getting a 3D printer for yourself or for your kids without making a big investment.

The Ender 3 V3 SE is also a great 3D printer for beginners. It already comes mostly assembled so it will just take you but a few minutes to build it and start printing right away. This printer includes premium features like auto bed leveling, a direct drive Sprite extruder, and a 3-inch color screen that makes it easy to use. When we tested the V3 SE, we were impressed with its speed and performance. It worked wonderfully right out of the box, so no extra fuss or calibration was needed.

Creality Ender V3 SE: was $240, now $173 @ Amazon

The Creality Ender V3 SE is a solid medium-format entry-level 3D printer. It comes with premium features such as auto leveling and a Sprite extruder. It is easy to assemble and supports various materials such as PLA, TPU, and PETG (up to 260 degrees C).

With a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm, the Creality Ender 3 V3 SE is capable of producing many different models and useful creations. In our review of the V3 SE, we printed 3dprintbunny’s Safe from the Rain with 3Domsculpts' Chibi Totoro and got great results.

The V3 SE has a maximum print speed of 250mm/s, so don’t let the price fool you. This printer is also fast. There is one caveat, though: it does not support Wi-Fi. It does include an SD card with pre-sliced models that you can start with. So, if you can live without wireless connection support, this printer is for you. I have one of the older Creality Ender 3s myself, and I have been happy with its performance and still use it as a secondary machine.

If you are looking for a bigger machine or want to stock up on filament and other materials, our Best 3D Printer deals page has more options and more savings for you.

We are working hard to find the best deals for you this Black Friday. If you're looking for other products, check out our Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.