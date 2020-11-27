Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 20 October 2022

Office Depot Coupons 2022

Between shopping for the latest office supplies, updating your laptop to the newest technology, and managing all of your important printing projects, Office Depot has you covered! Browse below for Office Depot coupons and Office Depot coupon codes to help you save even more.
Qualifying regularly priced purchases for 20% off with this Office Depot coupon code

Get CouponDMX44
25%
OFF

25% off your order when you sign up for emails

Subscribe to the Office Depot newsletter and you will get a 25% coupon to use on a regularly priced purchase on select supplies, cleaning and breakroom products, and print services.
Get Deal
15%
OFF

At least 15% off with Office Depot coupons and sales

Take advantage of these Office Depot coupon codes and discounts to score over 15% off featured office supplies, stationery, services, and much more.
1 use today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free next-day shipping with $45+ orders

Get Deal
$50
OFF

Business Credit Account: $50 off your first purchase of $150+

Sign up for a Business Credit Account to save more on your office essentials, with no annual fee and payment flexibility. Enjoy $50 off your first minimum spend of $150 or more, plus more exclusive perks and savings.
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Daily Discounts: Up to 50% of new deals on tech, office accessories, and more

Get Deal
$450
OFF

$50-$450 off various Intel powered PCs

Get Deal
$120
OFF

Over $120 off top brand laptops

2 uses today
Get Deal
20%
OFF

Extra 5-20% off select items when you pick up in-store

Ready for more savings? Check out these specially marked Office Depot desks, chairs, stationery, cleaning supplies, and more to get another 5-20% off!
Get Deal
$50
OFF

Over $50 off office chairs

Get Deal
$2017
OFF

Up to $2017 off desks on sale

Get Deal
$30
OFF

Shredders, office tech, and more electronics for over $30 off

Get Deal
10%
OFF

Automatic Orders: Up to 10% off ink, printer paper, and more when you set up a subscription

Get Deal
$400
OFF

Laptops on sale for $30-$400 off

Need a laptop for less? Visit Office Depot to find trusted laptop brands such as HP, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft and more for up to $400 off!
Get Deal
35%
OFF

Select printers and accessories for up to 35% off

In need of a new printer for your home office? Check out this Office Depot printers sale to save up to 35% off brands like Epson, HP, Canon, and more.
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all ink and toner

Get Deal
$50
OFF

Various filing cabinets on sale for over $50 off

Get Deal
5%
OFF

Earn 2-5% back on every order with the rewards program

Get Deal
$150
OFF

Gaming chairs for up to $150 off for a limited time

Get Deal
15%
OFF

15% off standing desks

Get Deal
30%
OFF

Mice and keyboards for up to 30% off

Shop select mice and keyboard combos, gaming keyboards, wired and wireless options, mouse pads and wrist rests for up to 30% Off. Find brands like Logitech, Microsoft, Lenovo and others.
Get Deal
60%
OFF

USB flash drives, SSDs, hard drives and more for up to 60% off

1 use today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Audio deals for up to 50% off

Find earbuds, headphones, gaming headsets, cables and more for up to half price!
Get Deal
30%
OFF

10-30% off with fast and free delivery plus free trial with the Business Select discount

Get Deal
$20
OFF

Click and Collect: Pick up your order for free or get a $20 coupon

If your order is not ready within 20 minutes, you will receive a $20 off coupon to use on your next order!
Get Deal
FROM
$10

Digital gift cards available from $10

Get Deal
FREE
RETURNS

Free returns within up to 90 days

Get Deal
Popular Expired Office Depot coupon codes

60%
OFF

Buy one, get one 60% off all toner with this Office Depot coupon code

$25
OFF

$25 off orders over $100 with this Office Depot coupon

25%
OFF

25% off qualifying orders with this Office Depot promo code

Take advantage of this Office Depot coupon code to get 25% off full priced office supplies, stationery, break room essentials, and cleaning products.
20%
OFF

20% off select orders with this Office Depot coupon code

Shop with this Office Depot coupon code to get 20% off full priced office supplies, break room essentials, and cleaning products.
$15
OFF

Extra $15 off orders over $75 with this Office Depot discount code

Stocking up on school and work essentials? Use this Office Depot discount code to take another $15 off supplies, furniture, cleaning products, and more over $75!
$10
OFF

Office Depot coupon: $10 off orders $50+

25%
OFF

Office Depot Coupon Code: 25% off valid full priced office supplies, cleaning, and more

25%
OFF

Qualifying regularly priced purchases for 25% off with this Office Depot promo code

About Office Depot

Whether you need high-quality office supplies, some school essentials, or you’re looking for stylish Office Depot desks for your home, you can find it all for less using an Office Depot coupon or Office Depot promo code from our page. They’re your one-stop-shop for productivity essentials and services, such as Office Depot printing, stationery, document services, furniture, ink, and electronics. 

From one sheet of stamps to an entirely new setup for your home office, grab an Office Depot coupon codes to save more on your next online purchase.

Sign Up To Save

When you sign up for their mailing list, not only will you receive the latest updates on upcoming Office Depot sale events and exclusive Office Depot deal offers, but you’ll gain access to tons of other perks to make every shop a more affordable one. Join today to instantly get an Office Depot discount code for 20% off one qualifying, regular-priced item.

 After that, you’ll continue to receive weekly online deals, members-only Office Depot promo codes, new product alerts, free gift offers, and more! It’s the perfect way to save on your next Office Depot printing project without lifting more than a finger. Plus, once you've redeemed your initial welcome offer, you can always look here for another Office Depot discount for savings on every order.

Get Rewarded

The Office Depot rewards program is a way of thanking their loyal customers for choosing their products for all of your office needs. Simply shop for Office Depot desks and Office Depot chairs like you always do and get rewarded for it! Join for free to enjoy 2% back in rewards on your favorite supplies, members-only Office Depot sale offers, $2 back in rewards for every review you write, and $2 back when you recycle your ink or toner cartridges for one of their Office Depot printers!

Plus, when you spend over $500 in a 12-month period, you become a VIP! Then you’ll get 5% back in rewards, 2-day Office Depot free shipping with no minimum purchase, and exclusive perks such as birthday offers. If you're looking for guaranteed savings on some Office Depot laptops or Office Depot office chairs for your business, or you're just tired of paying full price for Office Depot shredding, this is a great way to get it all for less.

On-The-Go Discounts

For a smarter way to shop for office supplies and technology while saving both time and money, look no further than the Office Depot app for Android and iOS. Make sure you opt-in for app-exclusive Office Depot discount offers sent straight to your phone. That way, you’ll stay up-to-date on the best promotions! You can also browse the weekly ad, save coupons for shopping online, track your rewards, and review details such as the Office Depot return policy anytime, anywhere. Plus, you can even purchase an Office Depot computer desk or one of their many Office Depot monitors while on the go to avoid missing out on the next best deal.

Shipped For Less

We understand that you probably want your Office Depot standing desk or Office Depot filing cabinet shipped at the lowest possible price. Currently, the shipping cost for orders of furniture and other oversized items is based on the product size, weight and delivery zip code of the order, so you'll want to check out with an Office Depot promo code to save a few extra dollars. Otherwise, smaller items such as Office Depot computers can be delivered next day or within two days for free as long as you spend $45 or more on a single purchase. They also offer free standard delivery on all orders over $35!

Office Depot: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Office Depot give senior discounts?

While they do not have a standard discount for senior customers in place at the moment, they occasionally have status-specific deals such as Office Depot free shipping or a 10% off Office Depot coupon on select items. To stay up-to-date with upcoming offers, consider joining their email list, where you’ll also instantly receive a 20% off Office Depot promo code to use on anything you’d like online.

Does Office Depot offer student discounts?

While they do not have student discounts, they do have a Give Back To Schools Program! When you purchase qualifying school supplies and provide your school's ID at checkout, your designated school will receive 5% back in credits for free supplies! You can also shop with an Office Depot coupon code or Office Depot discount code for huge savings on premium items.

How do you get free delivery from Office Depot?

Just place an online qualifying order of $60.00 or more for Office Depot free delivery within their local areas! For more information on if this offer is available in your area, please go to their website. The minimum purchase amount is calculated after discounts and before taxes are applied, so make sure you add an Office Depot coupon code or one of their deals to your shopping cart right away so you can take advantage of this free delivery promo.