I put together a 4K gaming PC for $1,200 (or 2K for $1,000) using Black Friday hardware deals

This isn't the best Black Friday we've seen for GPU and CPU deals, but still, if you know what to buy, you can put together a powerful gaming PC for cheap. Based on our knowledge and testing of GPUs and CPUs, I've put together a parts list for a PC that could comfortably play games at 4K ultra settings for just $1,231.

If you take the GPU down a level, you can get this rig down to just over $1,000. That less-expensive build can still play games at 2K resolution (2560 x 1440) and ultra settings really well. Here's our parts list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Name Price CPU + Motherboard Combo Ryzen 7 5700X3D + MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus $299 RAM Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) included in bundle SSD WD Black SN850X (2TB) 124 PSU MSI Mag A750BN $59 AIO ID-Cooling Frostflow $46 GPU ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT $634 Case Phanteks XT Pro Ultra $69 Total Row 7 - Cell 1 $1,231

So at the heart of our configuration is a great bundle deal from Newegg. For $299, you can get an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, which uses 3D VCache to be great for gaming, an MSI MPG B550 motherboard and 32GB of Corsair DDR4 RAM.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D + MSI Motherboard + 32GB Corsair RAM: was $442, now $299 at Newegg

This bundle includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU, an MSI MPG B550 motherboard and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM.

Our GPU of choice si the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT with 20GB of VRAM. According to our tests, the 7900 XT can exceed 60 fps at 4K ultra on most titles.

ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB: now $634 at Newegg (was $679)

For 4K gaming, the RX 7900 XT packs 20GB of VRAM with a no-frills design that can easily break 60 FPS in most games at native resolution — with upscaling and framegen as potential performance boosters if needed.

If we wanted to save about $200 and settle for gaming at 2K, we'd go with a Radeon RX 7800XT which can crack the 60 fps mark at 2K ultra.

ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB OC: now $449 at Newegg (was $469)

ASRock gets our second pick as well, with an excellent value for 1440p gaming leveraging AMD's Navi 32 RX 7800 XT GPU. It delivers solid performance at native 2560x1440.

We didn't skimp on the SSD here. It's a WD Black SN850X at 2TB capacity. With 7,300 MB/s reads, this is very fast.

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $124 at Newegg (was $214)

2TB of fast storage for $124 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Our case is a Phanteks XT Pro Ultra, which is one of the best PC cases you can buy and now available for just $69. This case comes with four RGB fans and has plenty of room for our motherboard, GPU, 240mm AIO and other goodies.

Phanteks XT Pro Ultra Case: was $79, now $69 at Newegg

This case comes with four RGB fans, supports up to a 360mm radiator, has a tempered glass die panel and a USB-C port on the front panel.

Our power supply and cooler are nothing to type home about, but they are cheap. We went with an ID-Cooling Frostflow 240mm to keep the CPU cool and an MSI MAG A750BN, 750-watt power supply.

ID-Cooling Frostflow X 240: was $54, now $46 at Amazon

This highly-capable AIO cooler has 2 x 120mm fans. Instead of RGB, it has white lighting.

MSI MAG A750BN: was $84, now $59 at Amazon

This 750-watt power supply is 80 Plus Bronze rated. It's a great deal for the amount of watts you get.

We are working hard to find the best computer deals for you this Black Friday. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.