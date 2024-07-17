Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $750 off, comes with 240 Hz display

Some of the best gaming laptops come with Nvidia's RTX 4080, but they're typically pricey. As Prime Day and competitive sales continue, B&H has the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i selling for $2,049, down from $2,799.



On paper, this is a potent machine. Lenovo pairs that RTX 4080 with an Intel Core i9-13900HX, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Sure, that's not the most recent Intel CPU, but there hasn't been a major difference between 13th and 14th Gen. It would be nice to see a 2TB drive for the price, but you can always upgrade that down the line if you need more storage. (You can also take a look at our favorite SSD deals.)

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16 with RTX 4080: now $2,049 at B&H Photo (was $2,799)

This 16-inch laptop comes packed with a Core i9-13900HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, an RTX 4080 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. In addition, it features a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 240 Hz refresh rate that supports both FreeSync and G-Sync. It's not OLED, but it should be plenty bright based on the spec sheet, and that refresh rate is great for esports.



It's been a while since we've reviewed the Legion Pro 7i, but the last time we did, we appreciated its bright screen, comfortable keyboard, clear audio, and gaming prowess.



This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the Legion Pro 7i — it broke past the $2,000 mark on Black Friday — but getting an RTX 4080 with these other specs to back it up for this price is still a solid deal.