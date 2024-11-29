Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C drops to $769 for Black Friday — our best monitor is at its lowest price yet

It's almost Black Friday and we're excited to see that our overall best monitor recommendation, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C , has dropped to its lowest price to date. This huge, high-performance monitor has been going for around $999 but right now it's marked down to just $769.

When we reviewed the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C monitor, we were overwhelmed by our experience. It has impressively high brightness, a stellar response time and other specs that landed it with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our biggest concern was the price, but this discount makes a world of difference in that regard.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C: now $769 at Amazon (was $999)

The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C features a curved, 49-inch SVA panel with a dense resolution of 5120 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate of 240Hz and has both DisplayPort and HDMI ports for video input.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C monitor is huge, featuring a 49-inch SVA panel with a curvature of 1000R. It has a dense resolution of 5120 x 1440px, paired with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a short response time of just 1ms. It's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Odyssey G9 G95C has impressively high brightness with 1000 HDR support. It has a USB hub with three USB Type-A ports to use for peripherals and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. There are multiple video input options to take advantage of, including two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 port. It's backed up by a 3-year warranty from Samsung as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy.

