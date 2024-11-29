Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C drops to $769 for Black Friday — our best monitor is at its lowest price yet

It's almost Black Friday and we're excited to see that our overall best monitor recommendation, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C, has dropped to its lowest price to date. This huge, high-performance monitor has been going for around $999 but right now it's marked down to just $769.
When we reviewed the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C monitor, we were overwhelmed by our experience. It has impressively high brightness, a stellar response time and other specs that landed it with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our biggest concern was the price, but this discount makes a world of difference in that regard.
Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C: now $769 at Amazon (was $999)
The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C features a curved, 49-inch SVA panel with a dense resolution of 5120 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate of 240Hz and has both DisplayPort and HDMI ports for video input.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C monitor is huge, featuring a 49-inch SVA panel with a curvature of 1000R. It has a dense resolution of 5120 x 1440px, paired with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a short response time of just 1ms. It's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance.
The Odyssey G9 G95C has impressively high brightness with 1000 HDR support. It has a USB hub with three USB Type-A ports to use for peripherals and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. There are multiple video input options to take advantage of, including two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 port. It's backed up by a 3-year warranty from Samsung as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy.
Head over to the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.