Viewsonic latest 27-inch 240Hz OLED gaming monitor lands in the US -- XG272-2K-OLED boasts 0.02ms response time

Viewsonic has launched its XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor in the US (h/t DisplaySpecifications). The not-at-all catchy name at least makes some of the key specifications immediately apparent. Yes, this is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a ‘2K’ resolution. Other features that will attract gamers include the monitor’s touted speedy performance, wide color gamut, USB-C connectivity option, a USB hub, and a fully adjustable ergonomic stand with built-in OSD remote and RGB lighting.

2024 seems like the first year that OLED monitors for PC gamers and enthusiasts are becoming truly mainstream. Viewsonic’s XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor tickles many sweet spots for those looking to graduate from the 1080p LCD era. Here, you have a 26.5-inch diagonal flat OLED panel boasting 2560 x 1440 pixels (AKA 1440p, 2K, or QHD).

The OLED panel will undoubtedly deliver that gorgeous deep black and contrasty imagery that the panels are well known for. We also see that the Viewsonic XG272-2K-OLED covers 100% of the sRGB and 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color space for rich visuals. The typical brightness of 190 nits seems low, but the panel can ramp up to 450 nits in HDR mode (it is HDR10 certified).

Gamers are also keen to ensure their monitors can ramp up to fast refresh rates and are highly responsive. The Viewsonic seems to do well on both counts, with up to 240Hz refresh supported and response times as low as 0.02ms. To make the most of the refresh rates available to owners of this monitor, it works with both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible standards.

Enhancing its new monitor offering, Viewsonic delivers far more than the basics here with a good selection of ports, built-in stereo speakers, an ergonomic stand with OSD remote, and RGB frills. For the specifics, check out the key specs table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Viewsonic XG272-2K-OLED Display type 26.5-inch OLED Resolution QHD (2560x1440) Max brightness 450 nits Color 10-bit, 100% sRGB, 98.5% DCI-P3, HDR10 Performance 240Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, 0.02ms Stand Adjustments: 130mm height, +/-45 degree swivel, -5 to 20 degrees tilt, and pivot adjustments. RGB rear lighting. Base includes OSD control Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-C port with 15W power delivery, 3x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, 1x USB 3.1 Type-B port, headphone jack, 2x 3W speakers.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Viewsonic) (Image credit: Viewsonic) (Image credit: Viewsonic) (Image credit: Viewsonic) (Image credit: Viewsonic)

While DisplaySpecifications says that the Viewsonic XG272-2K-OLED has now launched in the US we can’t find any retailer stocking it as yet. Also, we don’t have MSRP or street pricing indications. Even on Viewsonic’s US store, it has a big red button saying “contact sales,” while other listed monitors can be added to the shopping cart.

