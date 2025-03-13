While the ViewSonic is a little less colorful than its competition, it leaves them in the dust for total game performance with extremely low input lag. It’s quicker than the 500 Hz screens I’ve reviewed for half the money.

When recommending a gaming monitor, it’s easy to say, “just get an OLED.” Thanks to their unparalleled image quality and super smooth motion processing, they are currently the hot tech. But they haven’t covered all the bases just yet. For example, you can’t get them smaller than 27 inches. While that isn’t a big deal for most, some users have space limitations that necessitate a more efficient footprint. And you won’t find one for much less than $600. Budget constraints can be an impenetrable barrier.

Fear not, you can get a really good gaming monitor for less than $300 if it’s ViewSonic’s XG2536. This 25-inch IPS panel with FHD resolution, 280 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, and HDR is selling for $290 at the time of this writing. It’s also one of the fastest gaming monitors you can buy, even competing with 500 Hz models. Let’s take a look.

ViewSonic XG2536 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 25 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 1920x1080 @ 280 Hz Row 3 - Cell 0 FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 8-bit / sRGB Response Time (MPRT) 0.05ms Brightness (mfr) 300 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers 2x 2w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Row 10 - Cell 0 2x HDMI 2.0 Row 11 - Cell 0 1x USB-C Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB None Power Consumption 20w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 21.9 x 16.5-21.7 x 8.6 inches (556 x 419-551 x 218mm) Panel Thickness 2.3 inches (58mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.23 inch (6mm) Row 18 - Cell 0 Bottom: 0.79 inch (20mm) Weight 11.7 pounds (5.3kg) Warranty 3 years

The XG2536 keeps the pixel count reasonable to balance the system effectively, it’s likely to be used with. QHD and 4K are great, but they represent a heavier processing load which necessitates a more expensive graphics board. FHD, 1920x1080, equates to a pixel density of 90ppi, not life changing but dense enough to present a sharp and detailed picture that stands up well to close-in viewing.

The refresh rate is 280 Hz, which is not revolutionary, but prepare for a nice surprise when you read my response and lag test results on page two. The XG2536 is super quick and easily matches wits with 500 — and 540 Hz monitors for much less money. It also supports Adaptive Sync in both iterations. It hasn’t appeared on Nvidia’s certified list yet, but G-Sync worked perfectly for me.

Though it supports HDR10 signals with a bright 468-nit peak, it doesn’t offer wide-gamut color. The XG2536 covers a bit more than 111% of sRGB, though, so you can expect vivid hues in all SDR and HDR content. I found decent accuracy, too—good enough to skip the calibration if you like. There are plenty of picture options, like color temps, gamma presets, and color management, for those who want to tweak.

The XG2536 offers a well-rounded package for gamers, including LED lighting, an aiming point, and multiple game modes. It also has a precise overdrive to keep motion resolution clear and smooth. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. You can play audio through the internal speakers or the 3.5mm headphone input. The only thing missing are USB ports for peripherals.

The XG2536 offers a viable alternative to expensive gaming displays. It features high performance and solid build quality for less than $300. If you’re looking for a good partner for a mid-fi gaming rig, this is an excellent prospect.

Assembly and Accessories

The XG2536 ships in a clamshell box packed securely in crumbly foam. The base, upright and panel assemble without tools into a solid package that looks and feels premium. There’s a small external power supply plus USB-C, DisplayPort and HDMI cables included in the bundle.

Product 360

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic)

The XG2536 is simply styled but creates a unique identity with textures and subtle shapes. The front is all screen with a super slim flush bezel. It’s just 6mm around the top and sides and 20mm at the bottom. Only a ViewSonic logo breaks up the matte black finish. The screen’s front layer keeps reflections out of the picture and ensures a sharp image with no visible grain.

The back arranges LED lighting and ventilation into a double X figure with a larger ViewSonic logo at the top and textured areas at the sides. The two grilles seen in photo four above are speakers. With two watts of power each and wide placement, they create a broad sound stage with more bass than you’d expect.

The stand is top shelf with a solid look and feel. A cable management hole is provided at the bottom, and it integrates nicely with the base to create a monolithic piece. A 75mm VESA mount is hidden under the attachment point with chunky fasteners included if you’d rather use an arm. Ergonomics include a 5.1-inch height adjustment plus 20 degrees tilt and 45 degrees swivel. You also get a 90-degree portrait mode with a rotatable OSD menu.

The input panel features a DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. You can also plug into a USB-C which supports DisplayPort functions and provides 65 watts of charging power. A 3.5mm headphone jack delivers audio if you opt out of the internal speakers.

OSD Features

The XG2536’s sole control is a tiny joystick located around the back right side. Pressing it opens a quick menu and a down-click opens the full OSD.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The OSD is a drop-down style menu that shows signal info at the bottom right. After input select and audio adjust, you’ll find the picture modes. There are seven main presets with four additional ones under the Game section. To enable complete control of image parameters and video processing, choose Custom as shown in the first photo. You can access a three-level overdrive, which is very precise. At 280fps, the middle setting achieves smooth motion with no ghosting artifacts. If you’re looking for the aiming point, click the joystick up while the OSD is closed, and it will appear.

Color adjustments are complete with five fixed color temps plus a user mode with RGB sliders. sRGB doesn’t alter the gamut, which is sRGB already, but it does lock gamma and color temp. There are three gamma presets available over a very wide range. 1.8 is very light and 2.6 is very dark but 2.2 is, you guessed it, just right. The HDR10 option sets signal detection to auto or turns HDR off completely.

I noticed an overclock option in the setup menu,, which was set to on by default. If you have a reason to limit the refresh rate to 240 Hz, turn it off. I never had any stability issues with the XG2536.

The LED lighting in the back is called RampageX which sounds extreme but provides a nice glow behind the monitor. You can set it to a single primary color or leave it on Auto which cycles through all colors. I found the transitions less than smooth, which distracted me a bit. The fixed color options breathe smoothly with no apparent issues.

ViewSonic XG2536 Calibration Settings

The XG2536 doesn’t need calibration if you set it to Game Custom mode. The default is Standard, and it looks ok like that, but then you can’t easily get to the video processing options. I selected the User color temp and adjusted the RGB sliders for excellent grayscale tracking and solid gamma that stuck closely to the 2.2 standard. The other two gammas are well off the mark and make the picture much too light or much too dark, so I recommend sticking with 2.2. Leave the HDR10 option on Auto and the switch will be automatic. There are no color options for HDR content, but you can change brightness and contrast if you wish. There is no dynamic dimming, so HDR and SDR content have the same contrast and depth. My SDR settings are provided below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Picture Mode Game Custom Brightness 200 nits 63 Brightness 120 nits 42 Brightness 100 nits 36 Brightness 80 nits 29 Brightness 50 nits 17 (min. 35 nits) Contrast 70 Gamma 2.2 Color Temp User Red 99, Green 93, Blue 97

Gaming and Hands-on

It is said, by me and many others, that the best products are the ones you most want to use. For gaming monitors, the best is the one you want to play on. If lush graphics and slow-moving environments are more your thing, spend the money on higher resolution and larger screens. But dispatching hordes of enemies in intense battles is what you crave, there are two choices, a fast OLED or the XG2536.

My ultimate pick is a 240 Hz OLED but for less than $300, I have never played on a monitor as fast as this one. Only two screens are as quick, the Philips 27M2N8500 and Aorus’ FO27Q2. Both are 27-inch QHD OLEDs, and both cost $650. The XG2536 completely slays the price-performance ratio.

Fragging in Doom Eternal’s Horde mode was an addictive experience. I had to stop myself after many hours so I could actually write something. If you’re wondering about things like contrast and resolution, those considerations left my radar screen within seconds. A gaming monitor needs to be smooth and responsive and the XG2536 is that, on the same level as those expensive screens.

I had no issues with any video processing options. The overdrive works best on its middle setting. The frame rate remained steady at 280fps, so Adaptive-Sync wasn’t actually needed. I tested it to make sure it worked beforehand and found no issues running G-Sync or FreeSync. And the 280 Hz refresh rate never wavered.

Being spoiled by wide gamut displays, I missed the most vivid primary colors. But again, the feel and responsiveness of the XG2536 put color almost beneath my notice. As a critical user, I stopped to smell the roses, virtually of course, a few times, and found the look natural and pleasing. Black levels weren’t quite on the level of dramatic, but most definitely satisfying.

For everyday use, the XG2536 is well suited. Some may prefer a larger screen and indeed, there are 27 and even 32-inch displays in this price range. But they won’t deliver even a fraction of the XG2536’s gaming performance and experience. Its pixel density is good enough for productivity.

Takeaway: The XG2536 is a solid monitor in all respects and among gaming screens, it’s a weapon. Accurate color means no tweaking is necessary. And video processing is equally easy to deal with, just set overdrive to the middle option and frag away. Gaming is thoroughly addictive and for the money, you won’t find a faster monitor anywhere.

