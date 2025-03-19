The ViewSonic XG2736-2K delivers solid value in the 27-inch QHD genre with pro-grade video processing, a sharp and colorful image, and solid accuracy. For the price, it’s hard to beat.

I’m seeing a trend in the latest gaming monitors and it’s a good one. No, it’s not OLED technology, nor is it anything you’ll notice when you just turn on the screen. I’m talking about input lag and its recent downturn, as in there’s less of it, and that’s a very good thing.

I’ve found OLEDs to be extremely quick, even record-setting. But LCDs have not stopped evolving. Though they won’t give you the incredibly smooth motion of a 240 Hz OLED, a fast IPS panel can deliver control response that’s just as quick for a lot less money.

ViewSonic’s XG2736-2K is a perfect example. It’s a 27-inch QHD IPS display with 240 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, HDR10 and wide gamut color. It’s one of the fastest monitors you can buy for $320. Let’s take a look.

ViewSonic XG2736-2K Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 240 Hz Row 3 - Cell 0 FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3 Response Time (MPRT) 0.5ms Brightness (mfr) 300 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers 2x 2w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Row 10 - Cell 0 2x HDMI 2.1 Row 11 - Cell 0 1x USB-C Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB None Power Consumption 19w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 24.2 x 17.4-22.5 x 9.6 inches (615 x 442-572 x 244mm) Panel Thickness 2.4 inches (61mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.3 inch (8mm) Row 18 - Cell 0 Bottom: 0.8 inch (20mm) Weight 19.4 pounds (6.3kg) Warranty 3 years

The XG2736-2K is on the high end of the budget segment, but represents a terrific value. It’s also well balanced for mid-level gaming systems with QHD 2560x1440 resolution. You can run it at 240fps without resorting to a $1,500 video card and enjoy its super low input lag. You’ll see just how low on the next page.

An IPS panel delivers good contrast and well-saturated color that fills almost 94% of DCI-P3. That’s on par with like-priced competition in the speedy QHD genre. I found decent accuracy in my initial tests, and it calibrates to a very high standard. Only a slight red undersaturation keeps it from hitting 100%. There are plenty of picture adjustments and modes for tweakers to enjoy. HDR10 is also supported with peak output around 406 nits. Unfortunately, there is no zone or field backlight dimming to increase contrast. However, in my tests, I found accurate color and decent punch for HDR gaming.

The 240 Hz refresh rate is achieved without overclock and my sample remained stable during hours-long gaming sessions. Video processing includes Adaptive-Sync for Nvidia and AMD platforms along with a precise overdrive that removes almost all motion blur without ghosting artifacts. There is no strobe option here.

The XG2736-2K’s extras include LED lighting in the back, an aiming point and a pair of integrated speakers with headphone jack. There are HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and a USB-C which can carry video signals or be used to power devices up to 65 watts. A business-like OSD controlled by a joystick lays it all out for various user options.

The XG2736-2K offers solid build quality, decent imaging and top-shelf gaming performance for $320. It looks hard to beat for that money, but let’s see what the tests reveal.

Assembly and Accessories

The XG2736-2K is well protected in a clamshell carton by blocks of crumbly foam. The stand is a solid and elegant design that bolts together precisely enough that you barely notice the seam. The panel snaps in place, or you can use a 75mm VESA mount with included fasteners for an arm or wall mount bracket. You get a small external power supply along with USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort cables.

Product 360

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic) (Image credit: ViewSonic)

The XG2736-2K looks a lot like the XG2536 I reviewed recently and is part of the same model line. The panel has a super thin flush bezel and a 20mm wide strip at the bottom featuring the ViewSonic logo. The stand has a more symmetrical cable hole shaped like Star Trek’s crew badge.

A cast metal base keeps the package stable with plenty of depth and soft rubber feet that prevent sliding. The upright has full ergonomics with 5.1 inches of height, 5/20 degrees tilt, 45 degrees swivel and a 90-degree portrait mode. Movements belie the monitor’s low price with precise and firm smoothness. Build quality is on par with all ViewSonic products, which is excellent.

Styling is understated but the gaming intent is clear, especially from the back. You’ll see a fine texture on either side with widely spaced holes for the internal speakers. Though they won’t fill one’s room with bass, they present a believable sound stage and deliver good distortion-free volume. The LED lighting makes up a double-X pattern and can be set to any primary color or left to cycle through all available hues.

The input panel is adorned with two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.2 and a USB-C. The latter can carry video or up to 65 watts of power. The OSD also has a 3.5mm jack for headphones or powered speakers with volume and mute controls.

OSD Features

The XG2736-2K’s OSD is a go-to design for ViewSonic with a drop-down style and six sub-menus. To summon it, press the joystick and click down.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After the input select and audio screens, you are presented with seven picture modes. Standard is the default, but you can have the best picture and the most control in Game. There, you get four more presets. Three of them are game type specific and the fourth, which I recommend, is called Custom where you can set your own video processing options. The only one you’ll need to tweak is the Response Time, AKA overdrive. If you can run at a sustained 240fps, the middle setting works best with almost no motion blur and no ghosting artifacts.

If you desire a grayscale calibration, it can be performed in the Color Adjust menu. There are five fixed color temps plus a user mode with single-point RGB sliders. Though one of the modes is called sRGB, it doesn’t change the color gamut. The XG2736-2K is a DCI-P3 display with no true sRGB option. Calibration isn’t required but a few tweaks make a visible improvement. The gamma presets number three and are spaced very widely. 2.2 is the default and correct setting. The others are much too light or dark to be useful.

The only other options you’ll need to address are FreeSync Premium and RampageX. FreeSync Premium is an Adaptive-Sync toggle that is turned off by default. Turn it on to enjoy tear-free gaming. RampageX is the LED lighting feature. You can choose a single color that breathes, or cycle through all colors on the Auto setting.

ViewSonic XG2736-2K Calibration Settings

My XG2736-2K sample arrived set to Game Custom. This allows full control of picture and video processing options. You can enjoy the monitor by just setting brightness to taste. Or tweak the RGB sliders in the user color temp to make a small improvement. Either way, just one color gamut covers around 94% of DCI-P3. The sRGB option in the color temp menu only affects white balance and gamma. It doesn’t reduce the gamut volume as it should. HDR10 signals gray out all color controls but you can still adjust brightness and contrast if you wish. My recommended SDR settings are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Picture Mode Game Custom Brightness 200 nits 59 Brightness 120 nits 36 Brightness 100 nits 29 Brightness 80 nits 20 Brightness 50 nits 7 (min. 35) Contrast 70 Gamma 2.2 Color Temp User Red 100, Green 100, Blue 97

Gaming and Hands-on

I can’t help but notice that as I play on and review faster monitors, I enjoy gaming more and more. Having a display that instantly turns your wishes into on-screen action is the reason you want the best you can afford. If it can’t be an OLED, something like the XG2736-2K is the next best thing.

I grant you that the picture won’t impress like an OLED. But it is very satisfying thanks to a very crisp look and vivid colors. I noted slight red undersaturation in testing, but this wasn’t a factor in practical use. I would gladly forgo Quantum Dots to have a monitor this fast.

Input lag is perceptually nonexistent. A highly skilled player might note a few milliseconds difference but the XG2736-2K will easily pass muster with any user. You’ll see on the next page just how quick it is. I saw no hesitation during the fastest run and gun or circle strafe maneuvers. When gameplay is this responsive, it becomes addictive and this ViewSonic hooked me for many hours. The overdrive is very precise so once dialed into your average frame rate, you won’t see any artifacts. If you can maintain 240fps as I did, the middle option works best.

For productivity, the only flaw here is the lack of a true sRGB mode. Though that option appears in the color temp menu, it doesn’t reduce the gamut size. It covers around 94% of DCI-P3 so it will be oversaturated for work that requires an sRGB or Rec.709 reference like photography or video post-production. If DCI is what you need though, the XG2736-2K is very accurate and can be used for critical work.

Text based tasks were fatigue free thanks to the 109ppi pixel density. I could not see the dot structure at a two-foot viewing distance. While Ultra HD provides a little more clarity, the XG2736-2K is one of the better QHD LCD screens I’ve seen when small fonts or thin lines are the dominant feature. Word and Excel look solid here.

Takeaway: The XG2736-2K is a great all-around monitor and a great gaming monitor for $320 at this writing. It’s colorful and accurate with decent contrast and depth. Gameplay is addictive thanks to smooth and precise video processing with super low input lag. In the twitch wars, it’s one of the fastest screens you can buy. It definitely punches above its weight class in the price/performance ratio arena.

