2TB WD Black SN850X Back Down to Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

The start of this week sees a return to form with price drops across the board for a lot of Gen 4 and Gen 3 M.2 SSDs from various manufacturers. It's great to see the best SSDs dropping in price, and the highlight for today is Western Digital's 2TB WD Black SN850X back down to its lowest price of $149. The SN850X is one of the fastest Gen 4 drives on the market and perfect for storing your operating system or your most played games, especially those that require constant loading.

An even faster SSD than the SN850X, the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro is also back down to the low cost of $169. The 990 Pro is a top-tier Gen 4 SSD that promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900MBps with random read and write IOPS of between 1.4 and 1.55 million.

Roccat is currently having a sale on some of their most popular peripherals and this means their Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless mouse is reduced to just $49. We reviewed the wired version of the Kone Pro and although we weren't fans of the plastic used in its construction, we did love the ergonomic shape, scroll wheel, and overall programmability of the buttons, once the accompanying software was installed.

2TB WD Black SN850X: now $149 at Newegg (was $199)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

2TB Samsung 990 Pro: now $169 at Amazon (was $289)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million.

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless mouse: now $49 at Amazon (was $79)

With translucent RGB switches, the Roccat Kone Pro sports a responsive 19K DPI optical sensor, Titan optical switches, a solid aluminum scroll wheel, and a lightweight 66g construction. The Roccat Kone Pro Air also gives you vast accessibility, thanks to offering both a 2.4GHz RF for gaming and Bluetooth for productivity.

1TB Samsung 980: now $59 at Amazon (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

2TB Crucial P3 Plus: now $83 at B&H Photo with coupon (was $109)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

