This WD Black SN850 1TB SSD Returns to its Lowest Ever Price

PCIe gen 4 NVMe SSD deals are becoming increasingly rare. As the demand rises, due to their PlayStation 5 compatibility, savings like this on blistering fast drives become more important to highlight.

For a limited time at Best Buy, the WD Black SN850 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD is down from $229, to just $164.99.

PS5 SSDs: these SSDs will speed up your storage

Best Buy coupons

WD Black SN850 1TB: was $229, now $164.99 at Best Buy

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.View Deal

Check out our WD Black SN850 review and you will see why this is worth the money, from the large, dynamic SLC cache and stylish design, to the speedy performance, software package and 5-year warranty.

In our own testing, we found that while this drive may run a little hot, but in read/write speeds, this does stand head and shoulders above competing SSDs and rivals the equally great Samsung 980 Pro.

So, what are you waiting for? If your build has PCIe 4.0 support and you need super fast, high capacity storage at a good price, this is the one to get. For more deals on SSDs and other components, check out our coupons page.