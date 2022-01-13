Get $800 off a Razer Blade 15 With RTX 3070 — Real Deals

Today, you can pick up the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 for its lowest ever price of just $1,799! Add a slew of other amazing real deals into the mix and you've got the best Thursday of this year (so far).

Other top deals include a huge saving on WD's Black SN850 SSD with a free heatsink, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X back to its lowest ever price and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,599.99, now $1,799.99 at Microsoft

This configuration of the Razer Blade 15 brings a lot of power to this seriously svelte chassis — a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

WD Black SN850 1TB: was $229, now $140 at Newegg with code 93XSH65 and free Enermax heatsink

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

Acer Nitro XV270 27-inch gaming monitor: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro XV270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a AMD FreeSync for immersive, tear-free gaming.

Logitech G502 Hero: was $79, now $35 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Hero is a wired gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, adjustable RGB (of course), and a Hero 25K sensor with up to 25,600 DPI.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $399, now $355 at Newegg with code SSBNAZ23

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

