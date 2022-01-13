Trending

Get $800 off a Razer Blade 15 With RTX 3070 — Real Deals

By published

Another day of massive tech & PC hardware deals!

(Image credit: Future)

Today, you can pick up the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 for its lowest ever price of just $1,799! Add a slew of other amazing real deals into the mix and you've got the best Thursday of this year (so far).

Other top deals include a huge saving on WD's Black SN850 SSD with a free heatsink, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X back to its lowest ever price and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,599.99, now $1,799.99 at Microsoft

This configuration of the Razer Blade 15 brings a lot of power to this seriously svelte chassis — a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

WD Black SN850 1TB: was $229, now $140 at Newegg with code 93XSH65 and free Enermax heatsink

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

Acer Nitro XV270 27-inch gaming monitor: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro XV270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a AMD FreeSync for immersive, tear-free gaming.

Logitech G502 Hero:  was $79, now $35 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Hero is a wired gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, adjustable RGB (of course), and a Hero 25K sensor with up to 25,600 DPI.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $399, now $355 at Newegg with code SSBNAZ23

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

Looking for more deals?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
2
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
(15.6-inch AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
3
Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen®...
Dell
$1,379.99
WD BLACK SN850
Our Review
4
WD Black 500GB SN850 NVMe...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
5
2021 ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming...
Amazon
MSI GS66 Stealth
Our Review
6
MSI - GS66 Stealth 15.6"...
Best Buy
Dell G3 15 (3579)
(Intel Core i7)
Our Review
7
CAL53 LA-F611P Dell G3 15...
Walmart
Dell G3 15 (3500)
(15.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
NEW Dell G3 15 3500 15.6" FHD...
Walmart
Acer Predator Helios 300
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Acer Predator Helios 300...
Amazon
$1,299.99
Low Stock
Razer Blade 14 AMD Ryzen 5900HX
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop:...
Amazon
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
