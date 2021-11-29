Asus ROG Strix XG279Q Gaming Monitor Drops to $399 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and gaming monitors are a particularly hot item today. Such is the case with the Asus ROG Strix XG279Q, which is currently available with a $200 discount, bringing it down to just $399.99 at Newegg. The $399 price is also available at several other online retailers, including Adorama and B&H Photo.

The ROG Strix XG279Q is a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display with a 1 ms response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. However, that refresh rate can boost to 170 Hz with Asus' overclocking mode. Other features include AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, 400 nits maximum brightness, and a contrast ratio of 1,000:1.

Asus ROG Strix XG279Q: was $599, now $399 at B&H Photo Asus ROG Strix XG279Q: was $599, now $399 at B&H Photo

This 27-inch, QHD display boasts a 1 ms response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits max brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

We reviewed the ROG Strix XG279Q back in June 2020 and came away impressed. Our Christian Eberle gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating and the Editor's Choice award. "Asus addresses image quality well with one of the best IPS panels we've seen to date," said Eberle in his review. "It offers solid native contrast, a bright backlight capable of over 500 nits in HDR mode and a large color gamut with over 92% coverage of DCI-P3. HDR content looks fantastic thanks to a well-implemented dynamic contrast feature."

We have to remember that Eberle's comments were about a monitor that at the time was priced at $600. However, at the $399 price point, the Asus ROG Strix XG279Q's strengths are even more apparent, and it's a no-brainer for gamers looking for a fast gaming monitor that won't dominate desks with limited real estate.

You can find even more savings at our best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday keyboard deals, best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals and the best Cyber Monday PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals, best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals and best Cyber Monday robot deals. If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.

Today's best Gaming Monitors deals