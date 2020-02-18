Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Dips Under $300

Finally, Nvidia's ray-tracing technology is dipping under $300. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Gaming can be ordered today on Amazon for $299.99. That's $50 cheaper than the 2060's original recommended price of $349, bringing ray-tracing down to an almost affordable budget.

Inevitably at this price, you're getting a stock clocked rather than overclocked board. But that still means a boost clock of 1,680MHz and 1,920 CUDA cores. Oh, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14Mbps.

Moreover, while this EVGA board is fairly bargain oriented, it brings plenty of solid features, including dual fans and an all-metal backplate to guard against heat-induced PCB deformation.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Gaming: Now $299.99

For now, this is as cheap as a ray-tracing capable Nvidia 3D chipset gets. it's around $50 cheaper than the 2060's original price and makes a great all-round board for 1080p to 1440p gaming. View Deal

Of course, Nvidia added the RTX 2060 Super chipset to the lineup last summer. It's typically between 10 and 20 per cent faster than the standard 2060. But then that board costs the thick end of $100 more. In other words, with the 2060 Super you're looking at around 30 per cent more money for at best 20 per cent more performance - and often not even that.

All told, then, the Nvidia RTX 2060 is still a compelling package and will crank out decent average frame rates of around 60fps at high detail in most modern and demanding game titles when running at 1440p.

Note that this is an order now with delivery on March 7th deal.