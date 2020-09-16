Get This 1TB SSD for Under $80

A new generation of games means a bunch of new data you’ll need to store on your best gaming PC. That’s why cheap SSD storage is always a good deal. Take the Team Group CX2 1TB SSD, which is currently $76.99 on Newegg (down from $89.99).



The Team Group CX2 1TB SSD is a 2.5-inch SSD that connects over SATA III and holds anywhere from 256GB to 2TB of data. Both the 512GB and 1TB versions of this drive are on sale at Newegg, though the 1TB version has a greater discount.

Team Group CX2 1TB SSD: was $89.99 now $76.99 @ Newegg

This is a 2.5-inch SATA III SSD that claims a 540 MBps max read speed and a 490 MBps max write speed.

The 1TB CX2 touts a 540 MBps max read speed and a 490 MBps max write speed. While this doesn’t match our best SSDs, it’s still plenty fast for the price, especially for SATA.

You can never have enough storage. So if you're wondering where you're going to store all these news games coming out, this is a great option.