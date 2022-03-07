ABS Master RTX 3060 Pre-Built Desktop PC With a Massive $350 Off: Real Deals

If you're looking for a 30-series gaming rig at an affordable price, this ABS Master (RTX 3060) Gaming PC for $1,050 could be the one you want. This pre-built PC comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB, an Intel Core i5-11400F, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 550W PSU.

We also have some amazing deals on SSDs like the Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB and Sabrent Rocket 1TB NVMe SSD, and huge savings on a Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition CPU Air Cooler and Razer peripheral gaming bundle.

ABS Master Gaming PC (RTX 3060): was $1,400, now $1,050 at Newegg

This pre-built PC comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB, Intel Core i5-11400F, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 550W PSU.

Sabrent Rocket 1TB NVMe SSD: was $100, now $85 at Newegg with code 93XSP42

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent’s software package helps you make the most of your drive.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB: was $170, now $110 at Amazon

This 1TB portable SSD is USB 3.2 Gen 2 with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. Check out our Samsung T7 Portable review to get a closer look at this SSD.

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $170, now $79 at Walmart

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset.

Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition CPU Air Cooler: was $53, now $30 at Newegg with rebate

The Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition includes an SF120R RGB Fan, 4 CD 2.0 heatpipes, with an anodized gun-metal black finish.

