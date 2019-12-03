Acer Gaming Monitor Only $85 on B&H: Cyber Monday Deal

With Cyber Monday tech deals still lingering in the air, it's not too late to find a nice gaming monitor. Whether you're looking for something to mount or place on a stand—this 24" display from Acer is a great option and it's currently available at a discounted rate of 22% through B&H.
Acer KG241 24" Monitor: was $109, now $85 @B&H
This 24" monitor from Acer uses a 16:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a refresh rate of 75Hz for a superior display experience. It's currently on B&H for 22% off.View Deal
|Spec
|Acer KG241
|Make
|Acer
|Model
|KG241
|Screen Size
|24"
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Refresh Rate
|75 Hz
|Input
|HDMI / VGA
This monitor is great for gaming. It features built-in speakers—so if your current setup doesn't have any, these will get you by. It has a 75 Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience while gaming. The KG241 has both an HDMI and VGA port for display input.
This screen usually retails for over $109. It's available right now on the B&H website for $85. Grab this display while you can at a discounted rate. If you'd like to find more monitor deals, check out our Cyber Monday monitor deals page.