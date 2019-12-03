Acer Gaming Monitor Only $85 on B&H: Cyber Monday Deal

With Cyber Monday tech deals still lingering in the air, it's not too late to find a nice gaming monitor. Whether you're looking for something to mount or place on a stand—this 24" display from Acer is a great option and it's currently available at a discounted rate of 22% through B&H.

Acer KG241 24" Monitor: was $109, now $85 @B&H

This 24" monitor from Acer uses a 16:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a refresh rate of 75Hz for a superior display experience. It's currently on B&H for 22% off.View Deal

Spec Acer KG241 Make Acer Model KG241 Screen Size 24" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Refresh Rate 75 Hz Input HDMI / VGA

This monitor is great for gaming. It features built-in speakers—so if your current setup doesn't have any, these will get you by. It has a 75 Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience while gaming. The KG241 has both an HDMI and VGA port for display input.