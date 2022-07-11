Acer EK220Q Abi 21.5-Inch FHD Monitor Drops to $99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and we’re already finding pretty decent deals on various hardware, like this Acer EK220Q (opens in new tab) 21.5-inch monitor. Budget shoppers should appreciate this offer as this monitor is down from its usual price of $129 to just $99 for the first time.

As of writing, no expiration date has been confirmed for the discount, so it’s unclear how long it will be priced this low. Overall, this is a fairly basic monitor offering an FHD resolution with a refresh rate slightly higher than the standard 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) Acer EK220Q Abi 21.5-Inch FHD Monitor: was $129, now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer EK220Q Abi uses a 21.5-inch LED-backlit VA panel. Its 1920x1080 resolution comes paired with a 75Hz refresh rate. This monitor is far from the best on the market, but it's plenty decent for anyone in need of a general monitor without high graphic demands.

According to the official specifications from Acer, this panel has a 5ms response time and can display up to 16.7 million colors. The brightness measures 250 nits, which is fair for a modern display but nothing groundbreaking. At $99, it’s hard to complain as the features it provides are still noteworthy for a newer display.

Users have a couple of video inputs to take advantage of, including one HDMI port and one VGA port. A DisplayPort option would be nice, but the two provided should be plenty for most average users. The monitor also comes with an HDMI cable to get you started and is Vesa mount compatible for sizes as large as 75 x 75mm.

Visit the Acer EK220Q Abi FHD monitor (opens in new tab)product page on Amazon for more details and purchase options.

