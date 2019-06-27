Acer's 144 Hz, G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor Drops to $200

Credit: Acer

Amazon is ramping up the deals in advance of Prime Day 2019. Today, as part of the daily deals, the online retail giant is offering the Acer XF270H Bbmiiprx 27-inch gaming monitor for $200--a full $100 off the $300 MSRP and $30 cheaper than it's ever been.

The Acer XF270H features FHD resolution (1920 x 1080), allowing for some speedy specs at an affordable price. The monitor has an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, combined with a 1ms response time. And with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, you can fight screen tearing whther you have an AMD or Nvidia graphics card.

