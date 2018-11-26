Flash Deal: Adata SU655 480GB SSD Now $48

(Image credit: Adata)

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can get to breathe new life into an existing computer, because they are four or five times faster than your average hard drive. If you're sick of waiting ages for Windows and your programs to load, you're in for a real treat. Adata's SU655 480GB SSD is available at Amazon for $48.

The Adata SU655 480GB adheres to the 2.5-inch form factor and communicates with your system through an old-school SATA interface. Therefore, the SSD will practically fit into the oldest of desktops and laptops as long as there's SATA port onboard.

The SU655 is built with the latest 3D NAND technology and delivers up to to 520/450 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput and up to 40,000/75,000 random read/write IOPS. Adata rates the 480GB model with an endurance up to 280 TBW (terabytes written).

With 480GB in capacity, the Adata SU655 is a perfect fit for personal, gaming, and business systems. Adata backs the SSD up with a three-year warranty.

