Gaming Deal Zaps $70 off Alienware's 240 Hz 27-Inch Monitor

Most monitors, even the best gaming monitors, tend to maintain a pretty similar minimal style. Not so with the Alienware AW2720HF, which embodies the company's gaming flair in display form. Looking like something out of Aperture Science, this ultra-fast monitor's on sale for $379.99 atBest Buy, which is $70 off its standard $449.99 asking price.

Thanks to its 27-inch IPS screen with AMD FreeSync, you should get strong viewing angles and tear-free gaming. With a 240 Hz refresh rate, we expect those visuals to be buttery smooth too, while the monitor’s 1ms response time should keep it reactive as well.

Alienware AW2720HF: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The AW2720HF is also compatible with VESA wall mounts and has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connection and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

If you’re looking to add a little flair to your desk, the Alienware AW2720HF is a unique choice that offers a more thought-out visual design than competitors. Or, if you’re looking for something muvh larger but with the same aesthetic, Alienware has that covered too .