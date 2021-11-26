Alienware's 240 Hz Monitor Now $199, an All-Time Low

The market is flooded with reasonably priced high-refresh rate monitors, but Dell hits the sweet spot with its AW2521H. The monitor strikes a nice middle ground in the refresh rate game at 240 Hz and measures 24.5 inches across with a Full HD resolution. Amazon is currently selling the AW2521HF for just $199.99, which is nearly $200 off its list price and $80 less than its previous low of $279.

The AW2521HF comes backed by an IPS panel with 1ms response time, up to 99% sRGB color coverage, and is supported by Dell's Premium Panel Guarantee (which nets you a free panel replacement if you find a defective pixel). The monitor also features both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies to reduce tearing and stuttering doing gameplay. Other features rounding out the AW2521HF arsenal include a maximum brightness rating of 400 nits and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio (typical).

The AW2521HF is a 24.5-inch gaming panel with true 1ms GtG IPS response time, 1080p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, along with USB 3.0 ports, both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and a 99% sRGB color gamut.

Like its higher-priced sibling, the AW2521H that we reviewed earlier this year, this monitor includes customizable RGB lighting and a height-adjustable stand with tilt capabilities. If that wasn't enough, the stand also has provisions to allow the monitor to pivot into a portrait orientation. In addition, one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 connections are included, along with four USB 3.0 ports (one of which supports power charging).

Dell obviously had to cut some corners to make a cost-reduced version of the AW2521HF, but we think that this is still a great and stylish monitor that would be a great complement to your gaming rig without emptying your wallet in the process.

