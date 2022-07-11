Alienware m15 Laptop with RTX 3070, Ryzen 7 Now $1499

Because of their superior build quality, fantastic performance and attractive sci-fi looks, Alienware's m15 laptops are always among the most popular and highest rated. Normally, you have to pay close to $2,000 for a specked-out Alienware laptop, but today, as part of its Prime Day-related deals, Dell has an Alienware m15 R5 with RTX 3070 graphics, a 240 Hz screen and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU for just $1499 (opens in new tab) while supplies last.

Normally you have to cut some corners to get an Alienware gaming laptop with that kind of GPU and CPU at this price point. However, this R5 comes with all the trimmings, including 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and Killer Wi-FI 6 connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R5 with RTX 3070, Ryzen 7 5800H: was $1700, now $1499 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This 15.6-inch Alienware laptop comes loaded with everything you need for awesome 1080p gaming, including a 240 Hz display, RTX 3070 graphics and an 8-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU.

The m15 R5 weighs about 5.3 pounds and is 0.9 inches thick so it's not exactly the thinnest or lightest gaming laptop on the market. However, the relatively-thick chassis allows for solid cooling and some upgradeability.

When we reviewed an RTX 3060-powered configuration of the Alienware m15 R5, we were impressed with its strong gaming and productivity performance, along with its unique looking chassis. With the lesser card, our review config still managed a strong 79 fps on Far Cry New Dawn at 1080p Ultra settings.

We also found the default keyboard and its 1.7mm of travel really snappy. It also has 4 different RGB zones.

