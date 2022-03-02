Alienware's Aurora R10 RTX 3080 is Back on Sale With $700 Off: Real Deals

For a limited time, you can get your hands on an Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080) with $700 knocked off the listed retail price. It's not the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's only $50 off that all-time low. Besides that all-important RTX 3080, the Aurora R10 also comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Keeping the RTX 3080 flavor today, we've found a great deal on this Asus ROG Strix Scar 15-inch gaming laptop and an awesome price on an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU.

Check below for more great offers in today's Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,900, now $2,200 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,400, now $2,000 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $390, now $351 at Amazon

We gave the i7-12700KF the coveted Editor's Choice award for good reason, it matches the i9-12900K in gaming performance but for a lot less money. The Core i7-12700KF comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700KF also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $260 at Newegg with rebate

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB colour gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

Gigabyte G27FC: was $250, now $195 at Newegg with code GMBBQA399

With some seriously good specs for gamers, this 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

