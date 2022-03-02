Alienware's Aurora R10 RTX 3080 is Back on Sale With $700 Off: Real Deals

By published

Another chance to pick up an RTX 3080 powered PC

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

For a limited time, you can get your hands on an Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080) with $700 knocked off the listed retail price. It's not the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's only $50 off that all-time low. Besides that all-important RTX 3080, the Aurora R10 also comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Keeping the RTX 3080 flavor today, we've found a great deal on this Asus ROG Strix Scar 15-inch gaming laptop and an awesome price on an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU

Check below for more great offers in today's Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,900, now $2,200 at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,900, now $2,200 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,400, now $2,000 at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,400, now $2,000 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700KF:  was $390, now $351 at Amazon

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $390, now $351 at Amazon
We gave the i7-12700KF the coveted Editor's Choice award for good reason, it matches the i9-12900K in gaming performance but for a lot less money. The Core i7-12700KF comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700KF also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $260 at Newegg with rebate

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $260 at Newegg with rebate
This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB colour gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

View Deal
Gigabyte G27FC: was $250, now $195 at Newegg with code GMBBQA399

Gigabyte G27FC: was $250, now $195 at Newegg with code GMBBQA399
With some seriously good specs for gamers, this 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 24 deals
Filters
Arrow
Gigabyte G27FC A
Our Review
1
GIGABYTE G27FC A (27" 165Hz...
Amazon
View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q
Our Review
2
Gigabyte G27F 27" 144Hz 1080P...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(8GB)
Our Review
3
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell
$1,199.99
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
Our Review
4
Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700k
Our Review
5
Intel Core i7-12700K Desktop...
Amazon
$496.25
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(Pink)
Our Review
6
Fashion Women dresses O-neck...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Amazon
View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q
(Black)
Our Review
8
Gigabyte G27F 27" 144Hz 1080P...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Intel Core i7-12700k
Our Review
9
Intel Core I7-12700K LGA1700...
Walmart
$499
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021)...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal
1 Comment Comment from the forums