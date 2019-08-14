Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 8G Graphics Card Now $179.99

Credit:Gigabyte

School is starting soon, and retailers are offering up some good prices on PC components that would fit perfectly in a college student’s rig. This week, Newegg has the Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 8G graphics card for $179.99 after a rebate card. That’s $60 off of the $239.99 MSRP and one of the lowest prices we have seen on this card. Newegg also includes three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for free with the purchase, for a savings of $29.99.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 offers core clock speeds of up to 1,545 MHz in gaming mode and also has an overclock mode that can hit 1,560 MHz. Color fans will appreciate that the words "Gigabyte" and "Fan Stop" have RGB lighting and work with RGB Fusion 2.0 software, which allows for colorful synchronization with other Gigabyte offerings. Meanwhile, thermal cooling is handled by two Windforce 90mm blade fans.

