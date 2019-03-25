5 AMD Ryzen CPU Deals That Are Hard to Resist

AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop processors are expected to hit the market in the middle of this year. And in true out with the old, in with the new mentality, several of AMD's current generation CPUs, its Ryzen 2000-series processors, are getting major price cuts. If you're looking to buy a new CPU but don't need to wait specifically for Ryzen 3000-series launch this year, the following Ryzen 2000-series sales are worth a look.



Ryzen 7 2700X

Starting from the top of the deck, you can pick up the flagship Ryzen 7 2700X for $285. It normally retails for $330. The processor is equipped with eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of cache.

The Ryzen 7 2700X runs at a 3.7GHz base clock speed and 4.3GHz boost clock. The chip comes with an unlocked multiplier so you can overclock the processor to squeeze more performance out of it. AMD's Wraith Prism LED CPU cooler is included with the Ryzen 7 2700X, so you don't have to spend extra on an aftermarket cooling solution. However, we recommend you do so if you plan to overclock the processor.



Ryzen 7 2700

If you don't have a generous budget at your disposal, the Ryzen 7 2700 is also a solid performer that only sets you back $220, $80 off its original price. The processor shares the same core and cache configuration as the Ryzen 7 2700X.