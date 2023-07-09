AMD's Flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Drops $150 Off Original MSRP

The actual Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales days haven't even hit us properly yet, but that's not stopped Amazon or other retailers from already offering early deals beforehand. Today we have quite the discount on one of the best graphics cards available and also AMD's current top-of-the-line flagship GPU with retailers offering $150 off of the usual retail price of this card.

With the aid of coupons and codes, you can obtain the powerful Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC for just $899 from either Amazon or Newegg. Newegg has also marked this GPU as price protected, so if the cost of this card falls in their own Fantastech sales event they will refund the difference automatically to you. We've double-checked the previous prices of this card and can confirm that this is the lowest-ever price that's been recorded on both PC Partpicker and the Camelizer.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX comes with a typical clock speed of 2330MHz and has the ability to boost to 2525MHz in games, and also comes with a whopping 24GB of fast GDDR6 VRAM which should be more than enough for any video game and also offering reassuring future-proofing for the rapid rise in VRAM usage of future AAA games.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC: now $899 at Amazon with coupon applied (was $1,029)

The RX 7900 XTX is the current top-of-the-line GPU from AMD, with an ample 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a speedy 384-bit memory interface for high bandwidth. The RX 7900 XTX runs at a typical clock speed of 2330MHz and has the ability to boost to 2525MHz. See our review of the RX 7900 XTX for more information.



Make sure to apply the coupon for a massive $130 discount. Price match: Newegg $899 | B&H Photo $1,029 Alternative pick: AMD Radeon RX 7900XT $719

Benchmarking: 4K Ultra Settings

Benchmarking: 4K Ultra Settings with Ray Tracing

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC is an expensive GPU, and if you're even thinking about forking out for this card you really want to pair it with a high-end system to get the most out of it. As you can see from our benchmarking tests above and in the review of the RX 7900 XTX this card excels in 4K gaming and has even caught up a little in ray tracing performance compared the Nvidia's offerings, but if you're only going to be using this GPU for 1440p gaming and below it might be more value for money going for something a little cheaper such as an RX 7900 XT or Nvidia RTX 4070, or even last generations RX 6950 XT.

