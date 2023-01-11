AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT Drops to a New Low of $699: Real Deals

The new generation of graphics cards is here, and slowly the different ranges of cards are trickling out. The problem though is that the new generation is pretty expensive and it's a hard pill to swallow for a lot of gamers and PC builders, so some are looking back at the last generation to see if any bargains can be had on GPUs with competing performance.

This is where we land on the ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT at $699 (opens in new tab). The price has finally dropped below $700 and if you look at our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) list, you can see it's still very competitive against the latest GPU lineup.

If you do manage to snag a top-tier GPU then you might want to pair it with a high-resolution 4K Samsung Odyssey G70B Gaming Monitor for $799 (opens in new tab). This 32-inch beast has an IPS panel HDR400 and a fast refresh rate of 144Hz. UHD monitors are still not the most popular type of gaming monitor at the moment due to their higher prices and the need for a very powerful graphics card to make the most out of them.

This is a fantastic deal on one of our favorite SSDs - the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $181 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. See our review of the S K hynix Platinum P41 (opens in new tab) to see why it earned an Editor's Choice award. There is a caveat to this deal though, and that is it's only available to Amazon Prime members.

See below for more of today's great Real Deals - including over 40% off of an Anycubic Photon Ultra resin printer, and more storage savings.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT: now $699 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,099)

One of the least expensive RX 6950 XT cards around features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 2,495 MHz boost clock for impressive performance. Cooling is provided by a triple fan setup on this last-gen halo GPU.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G70B 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor: now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $999)

The Samsung Odyssey G70B is a 32-inch gaming monitor that boasts some impressive specs. With a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel, the monitor with provide stunning visuals on any computer that has a graphics card powerful enough to make the most out of it.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $181 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Members Only (was $259)

One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Ultra Resin 3D Printer: now $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $499)

For your resin printing needs look no further than the Anycubic Photon Ultra, this 3D resin printer is faster and quieter than the previous Anycubic Photon, and can help you create resin models and miniatures for your favorite hobbies.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $169 at Western Digital (opens in new tab) (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

Looking for more deals?