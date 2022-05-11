AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X CPU Down to its Lowest Price of $309: Real Deals

Today we have deals on two Zen 3 AMD CPUs: the Ryzen 7 5800X for $309 and the Ryzen 5 5600X for $199 both at their lowest price per ‘the Camelizer’. These are some of the best CPUs for gaming and productivity tasks, and a great upgrade if you already own a socket AM4 motherboard.

To the delight of anyone requiring a graphics card, we have an MSRP-priced Asus Dual Radeon RX 6600 for $329 at Newegg. It's great to see the pricing of GPUs getting back to normal, here's hoping they fall even further.

More deals are below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: was $449, now $309 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz eight-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking. Check out our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review for gaming and performance benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $199 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 8GB GPU: was $399, now $329 with code SSBSAA34 at Newegg

With 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 1792 cores, this Radeon RX 6600 from Asus is a great graphics card for a budget PC build. With dual fans for cooling and a small form factor, this card can fit in almost any PC case.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB RAM Kit: was $162, now $145 with code SSBSAA28 at Newegg

The 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro memory comes as a pair of DDR4 16GB RAM modules operating at 3600MHz with timings of 18-22-22-42. Each module has ten individually addressable RGB LEDs which can be controlled using Corsair's iCUE software. It also supports XMP 2.0.

EVGA Z15 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $129, now $59 at Newegg

The Z15 mechanical keyboard from EVGA features Kailh Speed Bronze switches on a full-sized keyboard layout. The board is also "hot-swappable" with a dedicated volume scroll wheel and multimedia keys, combined with a magnetic wrist rest.

Looking for more deals?