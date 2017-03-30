Trending

AOC Releases 32" 4K Display, $500 Launch Sale

AOC released the U3277PWQU, a 32" 4K (3840 x 2160) display, with the AOC Flicker-Free feature that's designed to reduce eye fatigue.

The U3277PWQU features a VA panel with 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You'll probably want to skip this one if you're looking for a new gaming monitor, though, because it has only a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. That's fine for normal usage--most people won't notice a few milliseconds--but competitive gamers will probably be better served by a monitor with a higher refresh rate and lower response time.

AOC seems to be aware of this. It said in a press release that the monitor is meant to "produce highly detailed images for designers, gamers, and photographers alike" and that "users can look forward to more workspace on their desktop, allowing for greater productivity." AOC Flicker-Free, which uses direct current backlighting instead of pulse width modulation, is also meant to make using the display for long periods more comfortable.

The U3277PWQU is available now from Amazon and B&H Photo. The MSRP is $700, but it's on sale now for $500.

ProductAOC U3277PWQU
Panel WLED Backlit - TFT Active Matrix VA Panel
Viewable Image Size 32”
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Brightness 300 cd/m2
Contrast 50,000,000:1
Response Time 4ms (OD)
Viewable Angle 178 degrees horizontal, 178 degrees vertical
Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (DP, HDMI 2.0)
Display Colors 1.073 Billion
Connectivity VGA, DVI, HDMI-MHL, DP, 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x fast-charging port), 2 x USB 2.0
17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shrapnel_indie 30 March 2017 04:54
    It's <= 5ms on the gtg response time. It is usable as a gaming monitor.... albeit not as ideal as 1ms or 2ms.

    Also a bare minimum of 60Hz... would be ideal if it was higher, but nobody seems to want to implement the interface monitor side that can do so... Is it because the 4K panels can't do better than 60Hz yet?
  • mrmez 30 March 2017 06:19
    4K panels can easily do over 60hz. Every 4K TV has a min 100hz, most ~200.

    Getting the gfx power to run that is the main problem. Even a 1080ti will have trouble getting 60fps @ 4K with a lot of new games at max settings. So few people can afford that card, let alone two, in addition to a 120hz 4K screen.
  • arketio 30 March 2017 06:31
    4k 144hz is coming. Expensive though. Just google 4k 144hz. Estimated 1k++.
  • Fates_Demise 30 March 2017 11:15
    mrmez 100hz on a tv is not the same as 100hz on a monitor. they strangely enough are calculated differently.
  • Dosflores 30 March 2017 12:46
    I can live with 60 Hz, as well as with VA panels (not TN panels, though), so I'd find this monitor perfect for gaming, if only I had a GPU powerful enough for 4K gaming.
  • Diji1 30 March 2017 12:51
    "4K panels can easily do over 60hz. Every 4K TV has a min 100hz, most ~200."

    Incorrect, all TVs are native 60 or 120.

    "4k 144hz is coming. Expensive though. Just google 4k 144hz. Estimated 1k++."

    Possibly but since 3440x1440 144Hz and higher is already here and costing I doubt it will be.
  • Diji1 30 March 2017 12:54
    "so I'd find this monitor perfect for gaming"

    I don't think 4K is even worth considering for a gaming after using 3440x1440 @100Hz.

    Higher FPS over 4K anyday.
  • esco_sid 30 March 2017 13:12
    19495036 said:
    "so I'd find this monitor perfect for gaming"

    I don't think 4K is even worth considering for a gaming after using 3440x1440 @100Hz.

    Higher FPS over 4K anyday.

    You Obviously haven't gamed on an OLED 4k with HDR :P

  • Dosflores 30 March 2017 13:59
    19495036 said:
    "so I'd find this monitor perfect for gaming"

    I don't think 4K is even worth considering for a gaming after using 3440x1440 @100Hz.

    Higher FPS over 4K anyday.

    I agree, but I think such a monitor costs twice as much as this one. I'd love to be proven wrong.

  • Poozle 30 March 2017 14:20
    TV's refresh rates are NOT the same as desktop monitor refresh rates. Not only are the refreshrates on Tv's "faked" in a way, they actually look worse doing so. 4k high HZ rates are not widely available yet.
