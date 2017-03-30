AOC Releases 32" 4K Display, $500 Launch Sale

AOC released the U3277PWQU, a 32" 4K (3840 x 2160) display, with the AOC Flicker-Free feature that's designed to reduce eye fatigue.

The U3277PWQU features a VA panel with 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You'll probably want to skip this one if you're looking for a new gaming monitor, though, because it has only a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. That's fine for normal usage--most people won't notice a few milliseconds--but competitive gamers will probably be better served by a monitor with a higher refresh rate and lower response time.

AOC seems to be aware of this. It said in a press release that the monitor is meant to "produce highly detailed images for designers, gamers, and photographers alike" and that "users can look forward to more workspace on their desktop, allowing for greater productivity." AOC Flicker-Free, which uses direct current backlighting instead of pulse width modulation, is also meant to make using the display for long periods more comfortable.

The U3277PWQU is available now from Amazon and B&H Photo. The MSRP is $700, but it's on sale now for $500.

